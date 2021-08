You're going to have to bring your appetite when you hit the beach in Brigantine this weekend since the Food Truck Festival will have you stuffing your face. The annual Brigantine Food Truck Festival is set to kick off near 38th Street beach on Friday, August 6th. Don't worry, though. If you don't have the chance to make it out there this Friday, they'll be there all weekend long through Sunday, August 8th. If you're one of those people still trying to watch their beach body, can I make a suggestion and say just use this weekend as a cheat weekend? With over twenty options to choose from, you might just want to press the pause button on that diet for now.