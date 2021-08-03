Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

FedEx driver shot in Alabama in apparent case of road rage

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A FedEx driver has been shot and wounded in an apparent case of road rage on an interstate in downtown Birmingham, authorities said.

The gunfire happened Monday on Interstate 59/20. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service said the FedEx driver was shot in the leg and taken to UAB Hospital, Al.com reported.

It appears that he and another motorist got into some kind type of road rage confrontation, Officer Truman Fitzgerald told the news site. The other driver pulled out a gun and fired, striking the FedEx driver, he said.

Police on Monday were still searching for the shooter.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

522K+
Followers
292K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex#Road Rage#Ap#Uab Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ALA
Related
Memphis, TNPosted by
The Associated Press

Former prosecutor, 8 others charged in police report case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A former prosecutor was indicted along with former police department employees, an attorney and others in a scheme to profit from confidential police report information, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Friday. Former Shelby County Assistant District Attorney Glenda Adams, 48, was charged with bribery of...
California StatePosted by
The Associated Press

California man dies rescuing child in Lake Powell

PAGE, Ariz. (AP) — A California man drowned after rescuing his child who was struggling to swim in Lake Powell on the Arizona-Utah border. The National Park Service says the family rented a ski boat, toured the lake and stopped in a cove near Warm Creek Bay on Thursday. Two children went swimming without life jackets and one began to struggle. The father jumped from the boat and got the children on the vessel but went underwater.
Maine StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Maine jail guard pleads not guilty to assault charges

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine county jail guard has pleaded not guilty to charges related to an alleged assault on an incarcerated man. Cumberland County Jail guard Vinal Thompson faced felony charges for reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor charges of assault and reckless conduct, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy