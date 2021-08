Neural DSP has announced the release of its latest Archetype series guitar amplifier and fx suite for Windows and Mac: Archetype: Tim Henson. Everything about Tim Henson is distinct. His artistic identity is defined by an unrelenting pursuit of his own aesthetics. Many times deriving inspiration from the least obvious sources, his tone and style are, in every sense of the word, as unique as he is unapologetic about them. In a world where many try to fit by reiterating what has worked for others, Tim thrives in the unprecedented.