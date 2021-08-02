Report: Kentucky’s climate has warmed by 2.46° F since 1970

Pixabay

Kentucky’s climate has warmed by 2.46° F since 1970

Just a degree or two degrees hotter doesn’t seem like a lot. You would barely notice the change on a sunny afternoon, or in the warmth of a cup of coffee. But over time, it’s enough to change our environment from top to bottom.

Every state is growing warmer, with higher temperatures fueled by everything from powerful ocean currents and giant coal-fired power plants to commuters, cows, and leaky old buildings.

To find out which states have warmed the fastest since 1970, Stacker consulted Climate Central’s 2020 Earth Day report. In this report, we looked at the Applied Climate Information System’s time-series data from major metropolitan areas in each state. Read that full story here.

Kentucky by the numbers

– Temperature change 1970–2019: 2.46° F

– Fastest-warming metro areas:

— Lexington: 2.2° F

— Bowling Green: 3° F

— Louisville: 3.2° F

A major source of greenhouse gas emissions in Kentucky is the high amount of coal the state uses to generate electricity. That has produced low electricity rates, which in turn have drawn industries with high energy usage to the state. Other gas-producing activities include coal mining; the manufacture of iron, steel, cement and lime; natural gas production; agricultural burning; and manure management. Over the last decades, Kentucky has seen higher average overnight low temperatures, extreme rains, and flooding.

The leading cause of temperature increases today is human-derived greenhouse gases, especially carbon dioxide and methane, which trap heat in our atmosphere. The more gases we emit by burning fossil fuels like oil, gas, and coal, and in our farming practices, the more heat is trapped. Plants and trees mitigate the situation somewhat by absorbing carbon dioxide to produce oxygen. The ocean absorbs carbon dioxide, too, but that process makes it more acidic.

As temperatures rise, winters grow shorter. The ice on the Great Lakes forms later and disappears earlier. Colorado’s snowpack is melting as much as 30 days sooner than it was just a generation ago. With less snow in the New Mexico and Colorado mountains to feed the Rio Grande, the river is drying up.