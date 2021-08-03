Sandesh Jhingan Close to Leaving ATK Mohun Bagan to Play in Europe

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) Origins. This club officially started playing under this name in the Indian Super League 2020-2021 season. However, that is not to say that they are by any means new to the world of football and delivering quality entertainment. This squad played as two independent and different teams before the 2020-21 Indian Super League season. Atletico de Kolkata, ATK FC, a professional and proficient team in its own right, which was under the coaching of the seasoned veteran trainer Antonio Lopez Habas. There was also the football section of Mohun Bagan. Also fondly called The Mariners, ATKMB was officially formed on the 1st of June 2020, under the principal ownership of Sanjiv Goenka, the current chairman of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka (RPSG) Group. Also claiming co-ownership of this rising football club in India includes Sourav Ganguly and Utsav Parakh. Yet another prominent owner of the club happens to be Antonio Habas, who also serves as the incumbent head coach of the star-studded team.