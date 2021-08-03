AllSteelers Talk: Steelers Have a (Backup) QB Competition

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a true-blooded backup quarterback competition for the first time in Mason Rudolph's career.

Can competition make Rudolph better? With Dwayne Haskins gaining more and more attention at Steelers training camp, the two backups are swapping reps with the second team.

This is the first time Rudolph has serious pressure behind him. How will he respond?

A switch up at cornerback? The Steelers are testing the waters with a few different lineups, but maybe it's a rookie safety who's the key to figuring it out.

How bad is the offensive line? How much should the Steelers be worrying?

And what to expect on Thursday. The Steelers head to Canton, Ohio to take on the Dallas Cowboys in the Hall of Fame game on Aug. 5.

