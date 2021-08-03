Cancel
Environment

New thunderstorm severity included in NWS warnings

Lincoln Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSevere thunderstorms are not all equal but the National Weather Service is changing the way the weather threat is communicated. Three new categories are being created to alert the public to the severity and potential impact of an approaching storm. The new warnings will be similar to the current tornado...

Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Rain, storms on tap for much of Minnesota this weekend

Here comes the much-needed rain, along with the possibility for a few severe storms. A warm front will lift northward into Minnesota Friday, bringing a wet weather system into the drought-stricken state for the weekend. Much of the state will see periods of rain, sometimes heavy downpours, with some areas of southern Minnesota picking up more than an inch of rain.
Dodge County, WIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dodge, Fond du Lac by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 16:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dodge; Fond du Lac The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Fond du Lac County in east central Wisconsin Northeastern Dodge County in southeastern Wisconsin * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 409 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Oakfield, or near Fond Du Lac, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Fond Du Lac, Lomira, Oakfield, Lamartine, Byron, Eden, Brownsville, Dundee, Waucousta and Town of Forest. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Dixie County, FLweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Dixie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 15:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Dixie FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN DIXIE COUNTY At 320 PM EDT, emergency management reported continued flash flooding in the Cross City area. Water levels continue to rise along the Airport Canal. Additional heavy rain may affect the area this afternoon with additional water rises possible. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cross City, Cross City Airport, Eugene and Shamrock. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Navajo County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 12:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-08 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Navajo THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR APACHE AND NAVAJO COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Flagstaff.
Collier County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Collier by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 10:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of canals and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Collier The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Collier County in southwestern Florida * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 450 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Up to two inches of rain have already fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Ave Maria, Immokalee, Golden Gate Estates, Orangetree and Big Corkscrew Island.
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 15:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochise The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 400 PM MST. * At 330 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dragoon, or 14 miles east of Benson, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include St. David and Dragoon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 15:59:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochise The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 445 PM MST. * At 359 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of St. David, or 8 miles northeast of Benson, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Benson, St. David, Dragoon, Kartchner Caverns State Park and Texas Canyon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Adjuntas, Lares, Las Marias, Maricao, Mayaguez by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 17:09:00 Expires: 2021-08-06 20:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Adjuntas; Lares; Las Marias; Maricao; Mayaguez The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Adjuntas in Puerto Rico Lares in Puerto Rico Las Marias in Puerto Rico Maricao in Puerto Rico Mayaguez in Puerto Rico * Until 715 PM AST. * At 409 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This could cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen, and an additional inch of rain is possible.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 900 PM MST. * At 600 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Vail. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 18:23:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 21:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima; Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 930 PM MST. * At 623 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Santa Rosa, Covered Wells, Anegam, North Komelik, Palo Verde Stand, Ventana, Ak Chin, San Luis and Santa Rosa School. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Dust Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 18:43:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 745 PM MST. * At 642 PM MST, a dust channel was 14 miles northwest of Chui-Chu, or 16 miles west of Casa Grande, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 148 and 169. AZ Route 347 between mile markers 161 and 165. Locations impacted include Stanfield. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
Apache County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Apache by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 19:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 22:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Apache The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Apache County in northeastern Arizona * Until 1030 PM MST. * At 730 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over areas already affected by heavy rain, south of Concho and St Johns and west of Lyman Lake. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Eastern St Johns, Lyman Lake State Park and Lyman Lake. This includes the following highways State Route 61 between mile markers 378 and 381. Highway 180 between mile markers 356 and 366. Highway 180 191 between mile markers 373 and 385. This includes the following streams and drainages Big Hollow Wash and portions of the Little Colorado River near St Johns. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

