2021 Countdown to Kickoff: 32 Days (Anthony Thompson)
Thompson, who is currently the executive associate athletic director, was one of the great running backs that has come through the Hoosiers’ program. The current pastor at the Lighthouse Community Church in town played for the Hoosiers from 1986-89. He rushed for 5,299 career yards and 67 touchdowns throughout his career. Thompson rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of his last three seasons and scored 50 of his touchdowns in his last two years.hoosierhuddle.com
