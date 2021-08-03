Madison police investigating bike path robbery

A man approached people on one of Madison's many bike paths Monday, brandished a weapon and robbed them, according to a Madison police report. The victims were on the bike path near the 2900 block of Commercial Avenue when a man approached them wearing a black sweatshirt, sweatpants and a black mask. He showed the victims a weapon and took a necklace, cash and air pods, Madison police spokesperson Sgt. Luke Lengfeld said in a statement.