Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Cocaine Bear adds Margo Martindale, Kristofer Hivju, Christian Convery and more

By Ricky Church
flickeringmyth.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chris Miller and Phil Lord-produced thriller Cocaine Bear from director Elizabeth Banks has just filled out much of its cast as Deadline reports that Margo Martindale (Justified), Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones), Christian Convoy (Sweet Tooth), Brooklynn Prince (The Florida Project), Kahyun Kim (American Gods) and newcomer Scott Seiss have joined the film.

www.flickeringmyth.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keri Russell
Person
Elizabeth Banks
Person
Alden Ehrenreich
Person
Margo Martindale
Person
O'shea Jackson Jr.
Person
Phil Lord
Person
Ray Liotta
Person
Kristofer Hivju
Person
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocaine Bear#The Florida Project Rrb#Americans#Coke
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Watch Michael Keaton, Michael Stuhlbarg, Peter Sarsgaard, Will Poulter, Kaitlyn Dever, and Rosario Dawson in Dopesick trailer

Created by The Handmaid’s Tale’s Danny Strong, and based on Beth Macy’s New York Times best-selling book Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America, Hulu have pulled out all the stops for their star-studded Opioid addiction drama Dopesick. Starring Michael Stuhlbarg, Peter Sarsgaard, Will Poulter, Kaitlyn Dever, John Hoogenakker, Rosario Dawson, and directed by Rain Man‘s Barry Levinson, Dopesick looks at how one major pharmaceutical company caused the worst drug epidemic in American history; check out the trailer below…
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

One Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Star Would Be ‘Heartbroken’ If Left Out Of The Sequel

Unlike a lot of superheroes, Shameik Moore’s Miles Morales didn’t have to learn the ropes of being a superhero during the events of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. He was mentored by some Spider-heroes from other universes, including Jake Johnson’s Peter B. Parker. Although Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 will chronicle the next chapter of Miles’ cinematic journey, it hasn’t been confirmed yet if the older Peter will be taking part in the sequel, Johnson will be disappointed if his character doesn’t jump back into action.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

The Toxic Avenger remake has wrapped filming

Writer and director Macon Blair has taken to Twitter to confirm that the upcoming remake of The Toxic Avenger for Legendary Entertainment has wrapped filming. The Toxic Avenger reboot will star Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage in the titular role alongside Doctor Sleep‘s Jacob Tremblay, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom‘s Taylour Paige, The Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood, Gavin & Stacey‘s Julia Davis, and Kevin Bacon as the main villain.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Pet Sematary prequel adds Henry Thomas and Samantha Mathis

Deadline is reporting that Samantha Mathis and Henry Thomas have joined the cast of Paramount Players’ follow-up adaptation of Stephen King’s bestseller Pet Sematary. Thomas, who broke out in Steven Spielberg’s E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, has most recently been seen on TV starring in the Netflix original series The Haunting of Bly Manor and The Haunting of Hill House from filmmaker Mike Flanagan. He is also set to appear in the upcoming Netflix limited series Midnight Mass, which is set to premiere next month. This also isn’t his first time in a Stephen King adaptation after previously appearing in Netflix’s Gerald’s Game.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Star Wars: Visions’ Trailer: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Alison Brie, David Harbour, Henry Golding & More Join The Voice Cast

While Lucasfilm has had many celebrated animated shows in the past, it only feels like just right now—ever since the Disney Investors Day event where they announced 10 new projects—that Disney is really trying to turn their $4 billion dollar investment into a bigger cultural juggernaut in the way Marvel is. That means a wave of new live-action shows, some movies getting back on their feet and exploring new ways to give “Star Wars” new life. One of those attempts will be “Star Wars: Visions,” which is very much unlike the animated shows largely overseen by David Filoni and made in-house at Lucasfilm Animation. “Star Wars: Visions” is made in the singular style and tradition of Japanese anime, and it tapped many famous Japanime studios to make and conceived of the stories in an anthology show.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Star Wars: Visions’: Disney+ Unveils Trailer; Lucy Liu, Neil Patrick Harris Among Voice Cast

Disney+ has released the trailer and unveiled the Japanese and English dub voice casts for Star Wars: Visions, its upcoming anthology series from Lucasfilm composed of short films centered on the Star Wars universe. The series launches September 22 on Disney+. Watch the trailer above. Lucy Liu, Neil Patrick Harris, George Takei, Alison Brie and Joseph Gordon-Levitt are among the English voice cast for the series that tells new Star Wars stories through the singular style and tradition of Japanese anime. “Lucasfilm is partnering with seven of the most talented anime studios in Japan to bring their signature style and unique vision...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Sterling K. Brown and Randall Park to star in Amazon action comedy

Amazon Studios has cast Sterling K. Brown (This is Us) and Randall Park (WandaVision) in an untitled action comedy that will be in the vein of 1982’s buddy cop film 48 Hrs, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The film will see Brown and Park as “two estranged childhood best friends...
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Bryan Cranston and three more actors join new Wes Anderson movie

Wes Anderson's next movie has added four new cast members – Bryan Cranston, Hope Davis, Jeffrey Wright, and Liev Schreiber have joined the director's new untitled project, according to The Hollywood Reporter. This is Davis' first time working with the director, but not for the rest of the new additions...
Moviesfilm-book.com

A Quartet of Veteran Actors Joins Cast of New Wes Anderson Film

Wes Anderson Adds Distinguished Performers to New Film. These performers have been added to the cast of Wes Anderson’s next film: Bryan Cranston, Hope Davis, Jeffrey Wright and Liev Schreiber. Following the recent announcement of cast members such as Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson, there have been four...
CelebritiesCollider

The Highest Paid Actors on TV Include Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Pratt

Marvel heroes Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Pratt will soon be among the highest-paid stars on TV, according to a new report from Variety. Don't worry, you haven't missed Downey and Pratt's new shows, they just haven't premiered yet. Downey hasn't even started shooting HBO and A24's adaptation of Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Sympathizer, which hails from acclaimed South Korean director Park Chan-wook (Oldboy), but he'll receive at least $2 million per episode, though that likely includes his producing fee as well.
Moviesinfusenews.com

Aubrey Plaza to star in ‘Emily The Criminal’, from producer Low Spark Films

Aubrey Plaza is set to star in Emily The Criminal, from maker Low Spark Films. Plaza is likewise ready as a producer. Gina Gershon and Megalyn Echikunwoke have additionally been projected in the feature. The film tells the story of Emily (Plaza), who is down on her karma and saddled with debt who engages in a credit card scam that pulls her into the criminal underworld of Los Angeles, ultimately leading to deadly consequences.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Neil Patrick Harris, George Takei Lead Star Wars: Visions Cast List

The much anticipated anime anthology Star Wars: Visions got a proper trailer and surprise release date this morning, along with a star-studded cast list. The anthology comprises nine shorts animated by famed Japanese studios, including TRIGGER, Science SARU, and Production IG, among others. Visions will premiere on Disney Plus on Sept. 22 in both Japanese and English thanks to a large ensemble of famed and veteran voice actors, ranging from Masaki Terasoma to George Takei.
Movies/Film

‘Star Wars: Visions’ Trailer: Lucy Liu, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and More Get Animated

That galaxy far, far away just became even bigger. With the future of the movies somewhat up in the air after the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga, Star Wars is looking elsewhere for stories to carry the torch and keep audience interest high. That’s where Star Wars: Visions comes in, the anime series that appears set to open up the universe in huge and exciting ways. Lucasfilm has released two trailers for the upcoming series: one dubbed in English, one in original Japanese. Check out both versions below.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Todd McFarlane’s Spawn movie gets a new screenwriter

Having spent years trying to get the project off the ground, it seemed that Todd McFarlane’s Spawn reboot was about to become a reality back in 2017 when Jason Blum and Blumhouse Productions came on board to produce the film, only for things to stagnate once again due to creative differences over McFarland’s script.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Candyman featurette takes us behind the scenes with Jordan Peele and Nia DaCosta

With a little over a week to go until Candyman arrives in cinemas, Universal Pictures has released a featurette for the ‘contemporary incarnation’ of the classic horror, which takes us behind the scenes of the film and includes interviews with writer-producer Jordan Peele and writer-director Nia DaCosta who discuss their titular character and bringing the story to life; watch the featurette here…
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Michael C. Hall teases how Dexter: New Blood is “starkly different” from the original series

Dexter Morgan actor Michael C. Hall has teased how the upcoming Dexter revival season, titled Dexter: New Blood, will be “starkly different” from the original series. “It was very odd, at first. The notion that as much time had passed for the character, as had passed for me and for everyone, since we last shot, there was a sense of, “Oh, they just turn the cameras back on and he’s being living a life the entire time,” Hall said in an interview with Collider. “But the context of the show, the tone of the show, the look of the show, all of it is pretty starkly different, so that helped, just in terms of locating myself in a new place and not feeling like we were going back in time. He was still there and accessible. I had a sense of him that initially felt strange. Something you put away and then you’re resurrecting, it’s a pretty wild experience. The shoot was so demanding and intense that, after a couple of days, there really wasn’t much to do other than just focus on the work at hand, and that’s what we did.

Comments / 0

Community Policy