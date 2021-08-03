Cancel
Journey guitarist’s collection brings in $4.2 million

By George Lenker
 3 days ago
A collection of Journey guitarist Neal Schon’s instruments fetched more than $4.2 million over the weekend. Heritage Auctions said that more than 90 guitars from Schon’s collection were sold among a crowd of almost 500 bidders, online, on the phone and on the floor of the auction house on Saturday. One six-string, a 1959 Gibson Les Paul Standard Sunburst, sold for $350,000, while another guitar garnered $300,000. Jim Irsay, owner of NFL team the Indianapolis Colts, bought one of Schon’s most famous guitars for $250,000.

