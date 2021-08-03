COVID-19 numbers jump over the weekend

Brady Woodbury

North central Idaho saw its largest jump in the number of weekend COVID-19 cases — and one death — since mid-January.

Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 71 new infections Monday — the highest total since 80 were reported Jan. 15. A 90-year-old man in Latah County succumbed to the disease, the health department said.

An additional death was reported from Whitman County, which does not provide details about the victims.

A hospital spokesperson said Monday the number of patients with COVID-19 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center has increased over the past few weeks, and Evergreen Assisted Living Center in Clarkston went into a “precautionary lockdown,” although for unspecified reasons.

“We live in an area with low vaccination rates during the time of year when lots of people travel and come together for a multitude of reasons,” said Tara Macke, public health nurse for the north central Idaho department.

Macke said the loosening of activities has led to larger groups of people getting together, and fewer people are wearing masks and taking social distancing precautions when they gather.

Such gatherings, she said, “will lend to the spread of any infectious illness, and that is what we are seeing with the increased COVID-19 cases. Some of these events are community events with large numbers, but some are just gatherings of family and can vary in size. All of these, coupled with the possibility of one or more COVID-19 variants, can explain the increase in the number of cases we are reporting.”

Macke said as of yet the delta variant “has not been confirmed by any known genetic sequencing performed from a patient specimen. However, it is the view of the state epidemiologist and (the health department) that due to the wide spread of the COVID-19 delta variant across the nation, it is likely that it would be present in our communities, even if not detected.”

The health department is encouraging people to follow the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and reminding people to get vaccinated, stay home when ill, avoid others who are ill, wash hands often, avoid gathering where social distancing cannot be maintained and wear a face covering in high risk situations in large groups where social distancing cannot be maintained, especially indoors.

“Getting fully vaccinated still offers incredible levels of protection against the delta variant,” Macke said. “With our low vaccination rate, a majority of our population is left completely vulnerable to catching COVID, and knowing that the delta variant has a higher transmissibility, the likelihood of us having more cases, if people do not get vaccinated, is expected.”

Monday’s infections included seven in Clearwater County; 10 in Idaho County; 11 in Latah County and 41 in Nez Perce County.

Whitman County reported four new cases Monday. Garfield County reported no changes, and Asotin County reported six new cases with four hospitalizations and 11 breakthrough cases since July.

Brady Woodbury, director of Asotin County Public Health, echoed Macke’s assessment of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in our area.

“We are seeing the increase because we have low vaccination rate(s) in our county,” Woodbury said. “And delta variant is here. It’s very infectious. And people just aren’t taking the precautions necessary to prevent infection.”

Samantha Skinner, spokeswoman for St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, said Monday hospitalizations have also increased over the last several weeks.

“With the documented increase in confirmed positive cases, we have seen an expected increase in hospitalizations,” Skinner said. “We are currently treating several patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.”

Skinner said there have been no staffing problems at the hospital because of the number of COVID-19 patients.

She also underscored the need for vaccinations.

“At this point,” she said, “nearly all patients being hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. It is also wise to wear a mask, socially distance from others and practice proper hand hygiene to help slow the spread of illness.”

Pete Camerlo, director of Evergreen Estates Assisted Living in Clarkston, confirmed the center was in a “precautionary lockdown,” but would not comment further on the reasons for the action.

Cynthia Pemberton, president of Lewis-Clark State College, sent a message Monday urging people who have not yet been vaccinated to get the shot and “strongly advising all members of the campus community — regardless of vaccination status — to wear a face covering in indoor spaces where others are present.”

The advisory is aimed “to maximize protection from the delta variant and prevent spreading it,” Pemberton said.

“While evidence is showing that breakthrough infections can and do occur among vaccinated individuals, the incidence remains low,” she said.

The college is working with the health department to bring vaccination clinics to the campus. Two dates, Aug. 13 and Sept. 3, have been confirmed so far, and other details, including location and registration information, will be released later.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will hold a media briefing about COVID-19 at 1:30 p.m. today via Webex. Gov. Brad Little will offer opening remarks and then health department officials will speak briefly and take questions from the media.

The general public can join the briefing in listen/watch-only mode through this shortened link: bit.ly/37iXldM

