Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho County, ID

COVID-19 numbers jump over the weekend

By Kathy Hedberg of the Tribune
Posted by 
Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01HZNg_0bGCsSzU00
Brady Woodbury

North central Idaho saw its largest jump in the number of weekend COVID-19 cases — and one death — since mid-January.

Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 71 new infections Monday — the highest total since 80 were reported Jan. 15. A 90-year-old man in Latah County succumbed to the disease, the health department said.

An additional death was reported from Whitman County, which does not provide details about the victims.

A hospital spokesperson said Monday the number of patients with COVID-19 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center has increased over the past few weeks, and Evergreen Assisted Living Center in Clarkston went into a “precautionary lockdown,” although for unspecified reasons.

“We live in an area with low vaccination rates during the time of year when lots of people travel and come together for a multitude of reasons,” said Tara Macke, public health nurse for the north central Idaho department.

Macke said the loosening of activities has led to larger groups of people getting together, and fewer people are wearing masks and taking social distancing precautions when they gather.

Such gatherings, she said, “will lend to the spread of any infectious illness, and that is what we are seeing with the increased COVID-19 cases. Some of these events are community events with large numbers, but some are just gatherings of family and can vary in size. All of these, coupled with the possibility of one or more COVID-19 variants, can explain the increase in the number of cases we are reporting.”

Macke said as of yet the delta variant “has not been confirmed by any known genetic sequencing performed from a patient specimen. However, it is the view of the state epidemiologist and (the health department) that due to the wide spread of the COVID-19 delta variant across the nation, it is likely that it would be present in our communities, even if not detected.”

The health department is encouraging people to follow the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and reminding people to get vaccinated, stay home when ill, avoid others who are ill, wash hands often, avoid gathering where social distancing cannot be maintained and wear a face covering in high risk situations in large groups where social distancing cannot be maintained, especially indoors.

“Getting fully vaccinated still offers incredible levels of protection against the delta variant,” Macke said. “With our low vaccination rate, a majority of our population is left completely vulnerable to catching COVID, and knowing that the delta variant has a higher transmissibility, the likelihood of us having more cases, if people do not get vaccinated, is expected.”

Monday’s infections included seven in Clearwater County; 10 in Idaho County; 11 in Latah County and 41 in Nez Perce County.

Whitman County reported four new cases Monday. Garfield County reported no changes, and Asotin County reported six new cases with four hospitalizations and 11 breakthrough cases since July.

Brady Woodbury, director of Asotin County Public Health, echoed Macke’s assessment of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in our area.

“We are seeing the increase because we have low vaccination rate(s) in our county,” Woodbury said. “And delta variant is here. It’s very infectious. And people just aren’t taking the precautions necessary to prevent infection.”

Samantha Skinner, spokeswoman for St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, said Monday hospitalizations have also increased over the last several weeks.

“With the documented increase in confirmed positive cases, we have seen an expected increase in hospitalizations,” Skinner said. “We are currently treating several patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.”

Skinner said there have been no staffing problems at the hospital because of the number of COVID-19 patients.

She also underscored the need for vaccinations.

“At this point,” she said, “nearly all patients being hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. It is also wise to wear a mask, socially distance from others and practice proper hand hygiene to help slow the spread of illness.”

Pete Camerlo, director of Evergreen Estates Assisted Living in Clarkston, confirmed the center was in a “precautionary lockdown,” but would not comment further on the reasons for the action.

Cynthia Pemberton, president of Lewis-Clark State College, sent a message Monday urging people who have not yet been vaccinated to get the shot and “strongly advising all members of the campus community — regardless of vaccination status — to wear a face covering in indoor spaces where others are present.”

The advisory is aimed “to maximize protection from the delta variant and prevent spreading it,” Pemberton said.

“While evidence is showing that breakthrough infections can and do occur among vaccinated individuals, the incidence remains low,” she said.

The college is working with the health department to bring vaccination clinics to the campus. Two dates, Aug. 13 and Sept. 3, have been confirmed so far, and other details, including location and registration information, will be released later.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will hold a media briefing about COVID-19 at 1:30 p.m. today via Webex. Gov. Brad Little will offer opening remarks and then health department officials will speak briefly and take questions from the media.

The general public can join the briefing in listen/watch-only mode through this shortened link: bit.ly/37iXldM

Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.

Comments / 1

Lewiston Tribune

Lewiston Tribune

Lewiston, ID
1K+
Followers
77
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Lewiston Tribune

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Coronavirus
Clarkston, WA
Government
State
Idaho State
Latah County, ID
Government
Latah County, ID
Health
Idaho County, ID
Government
Local
Washington Coronavirus
Local
Idaho Government
City
Home, WA
County
Latah County, ID
Local
Washington Health
Local
Idaho Health
Nez Perce County, ID
Government
Latah County, ID
Coronavirus
County
Idaho County, ID
Local
Washington Government
County
Nez Perce County, ID
City
Clarkston, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Welfare#Covid 19#Wash Hands#Covid#Lewis Clark State College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate votes to end debate on $1T infrastructure bill

The Senate on Sunday night voted to end debate on a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, putting it on a glide path, albeit a lengthy one, to passing this week. Senators voted 68-29 to end debate on the bill, which required 60 votes. Eighteen GOP senators joined with all Democrats to help advance the legislation.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press on, take another Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban on Monday took control of another provincial capital in Afghanistan, an official said, the insurgents pressing on with their relentless offensive as American and NATO forces finalize their pullout from the war-torn country. The militants have ramped up their push across much of Afghanistan...
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns

A top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned Sunday, saying in a statement that the last two years have been “emotionally and mentally trying.”. The resignation of Melissa DeRosa comes as Cuomo faces calls to step down after New York’s attorney general released a report alleging Cuomo sexually harassed nearly a dozen women and violated state and federal laws.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Actress Markie Post dies at 70 after battle with cancer

(CNN) — Markie Post, the actress known for her roles in "Night Court" and "The Fall Guy," has died. She was 70 years old. Post passed away Saturday, her manager Ellen Lubin Sanitsky of Wright Entertainment confirmed to CNN on Sunday. "With great sadness, the family of actress Markie Post...
California StatePosted by
CNN

California's Dixie Fire now second-largest in state's history

(CNN) — The Dixie Fire in California, the largest wildfire currently burning in the country, has grown to become the second-biggest in the state's history, according to CalFire. The blaze has scorched 463,477 acres of land in northeastern California and is second only to the August Complex Fire, which ravaged...
Utah StatePosted by
CNN

Julie Bowen of ‘Modern Family’ helped rescue a hiker who fainted in a Utah national park

CNN — Actor Julie Bowen of “Modern Family” and her sister helped rescue a hiker when she fainted last week at Arches National Park in Moab, Utah, the hiker told CNN. “They could have just ignored me, passed on, but they didn’t,” Minnie John said Saturday. “She could have gone on – she must have had a busy agenda that was disturbed because of me. They treated me, a stranger, with love and respect.”
SportsPosted by
CNN

Women athletes powered Team USA’s Olympic victory

CNN — In June of 2013, Tokyo’s bid to host the Olympic Games in 2020 ranked first in the International Olympic Committee’s technical assessment, something that went a long way a few months later when it emerged victorious as the “safe pair of hands” the IOC was looking for in a host city. What that pair of hands hadn’t counted on was the global specter of Covid-19 and its very real body count in the millions, which threw the safety of the Games into question. But as Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo received the Olympic flag from Yuriko Koike during the closing ceremony, we are forced to look forward while reflecting on the last two weeks of international competition: What do we walk away from Tokyo knowing?

Comments / 1

Community Policy