Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elk City, ID

Firefighting efforts force campground closures

By Eric Barker of the Tribune
Posted by 
Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gqBgp_0bGCsR6l00

Two popular campgrounds along the North Fork of the Clearwater River are closed because of the 450-acre Swanson Fire.

The blaze is now burning on both sides of the river and the 247 Road. Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest Supervisor Cheryl Probert closed the road between Skull Creek and Bungalow to give firefighters room to work and ensure public safety. The closure cuts off access to Washington Creek Campground. An earlier area closure shuttered Aquarius Campground and access to Smith Ridge and the Mallard-Larkins Pioneer Area, where the Larkins Fire has burned more than 3,150 acres.

Probert said Monday that storms over the weekend delivered varying degrees of rain, with just a few drops in some places and decent accumulation in others. The associated cloud cover and high humidity levels enabled firefighters to deploy more aggressive suppression tactics.

But the storms also brought new lighting strikes that has firefighters on their toes.

“We are bracing for a rash of holdover fires to pop up this week and next,” she said.

A majority of the dozens of fires burning on the forest and surrounding areas were started by lightning storms in early July. Many of them were not detected for several days.

Probert said many of the closed areas near fires are expected to remain in place for the time being.

“With fire danger in the ‘high’ to ‘extreme’ and a midweek heat watch in effect for much of the area, we’re taking a wait-and-see approach,” she said.

More information about closures and fires on the forest is available at bit.ly/3kVP7As.

The Dixie and Jumbo Fires near Elk City have burned a combined 42,751 acres and are estimated to be 12 percent contained. Wetting rain fell on the fires Sunday. The Lynx Fire has burned about 2,000 acres 23 miles east of Elk City.

The Granite Pass Complex includes several fires burning near Lolo Pass on the Idaho-Montana state line. They had burned a combined 5,739 acres and were just 4 percent contained as of Monday.

The fires in the Storm Theatre Complex have covered more than 19,000 acres. The complex includes dozens of fires burning in the upper Lochsa and North Fork of the Clearwater River basins.

The Elbow Creek Fire burning southwest of Troy, Ore., is now 95 percent contained. It has burned 22,960 acres.

Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.

Comments / 0

Lewiston Tribune

Lewiston Tribune

Lewiston, ID
1K+
Followers
77
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Lewiston Tribune

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Accidents
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Elk City, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Storms#Campgrounds#Firefighting#Firefighters#Accident#The Dixie And Jumbo Fires#The Granite Pass Complex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate votes to end debate on $1T infrastructure bill

The Senate on Sunday night voted to end debate on a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, putting it on a glide path, albeit a lengthy one, to passing this week. Senators voted 68-29 to end debate on the bill, which required 60 votes. Eighteen GOP senators joined with all Democrats to help advance the legislation.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press on, take another Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban on Monday took control of another provincial capital in Afghanistan, an official said, the insurgents pressing on with their relentless offensive as American and NATO forces finalize their pullout from the war-torn country. The militants have ramped up their push across much of Afghanistan...
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns

A top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned Sunday, saying in a statement that the last two years have been “emotionally and mentally trying.”. The resignation of Melissa DeRosa comes as Cuomo faces calls to step down after New York’s attorney general released a report alleging Cuomo sexually harassed nearly a dozen women and violated state and federal laws.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Actress Markie Post dies at 70 after battle with cancer

(CNN) — Markie Post, the actress known for her roles in "Night Court" and "The Fall Guy," has died. She was 70 years old. Post passed away Saturday, her manager Ellen Lubin Sanitsky of Wright Entertainment confirmed to CNN on Sunday. "With great sadness, the family of actress Markie Post...
California StatePosted by
CNN

California's Dixie Fire now second-largest in state's history

(CNN) — The Dixie Fire in California, the largest wildfire currently burning in the country, has grown to become the second-biggest in the state's history, according to CalFire. The blaze has scorched 463,477 acres of land in northeastern California and is second only to the August Complex Fire, which ravaged...
Utah StatePosted by
CNN

Julie Bowen of ‘Modern Family’ helped rescue a hiker who fainted in a Utah national park

CNN — Actor Julie Bowen of “Modern Family” and her sister helped rescue a hiker when she fainted last week at Arches National Park in Moab, Utah, the hiker told CNN. “They could have just ignored me, passed on, but they didn’t,” Minnie John said Saturday. “She could have gone on – she must have had a busy agenda that was disturbed because of me. They treated me, a stranger, with love and respect.”
SportsPosted by
CNN

Women athletes powered Team USA’s Olympic victory

CNN — In June of 2013, Tokyo’s bid to host the Olympic Games in 2020 ranked first in the International Olympic Committee’s technical assessment, something that went a long way a few months later when it emerged victorious as the “safe pair of hands” the IOC was looking for in a host city. What that pair of hands hadn’t counted on was the global specter of Covid-19 and its very real body count in the millions, which threw the safety of the Games into question. But as Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo received the Olympic flag from Yuriko Koike during the closing ceremony, we are forced to look forward while reflecting on the last two weeks of international competition: What do we walk away from Tokyo knowing?

Comments / 0

Community Policy