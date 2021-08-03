Firefighting efforts force campground closures

Two popular campgrounds along the North Fork of the Clearwater River are closed because of the 450-acre Swanson Fire.

The blaze is now burning on both sides of the river and the 247 Road. Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest Supervisor Cheryl Probert closed the road between Skull Creek and Bungalow to give firefighters room to work and ensure public safety. The closure cuts off access to Washington Creek Campground. An earlier area closure shuttered Aquarius Campground and access to Smith Ridge and the Mallard-Larkins Pioneer Area, where the Larkins Fire has burned more than 3,150 acres.

Probert said Monday that storms over the weekend delivered varying degrees of rain, with just a few drops in some places and decent accumulation in others. The associated cloud cover and high humidity levels enabled firefighters to deploy more aggressive suppression tactics.

But the storms also brought new lighting strikes that has firefighters on their toes.

“We are bracing for a rash of holdover fires to pop up this week and next,” she said.

A majority of the dozens of fires burning on the forest and surrounding areas were started by lightning storms in early July. Many of them were not detected for several days.

Probert said many of the closed areas near fires are expected to remain in place for the time being.

“With fire danger in the ‘high’ to ‘extreme’ and a midweek heat watch in effect for much of the area, we’re taking a wait-and-see approach,” she said.

More information about closures and fires on the forest is available at bit.ly/3kVP7As.

The Dixie and Jumbo Fires near Elk City have burned a combined 42,751 acres and are estimated to be 12 percent contained. Wetting rain fell on the fires Sunday. The Lynx Fire has burned about 2,000 acres 23 miles east of Elk City.

The Granite Pass Complex includes several fires burning near Lolo Pass on the Idaho-Montana state line. They had burned a combined 5,739 acres and were just 4 percent contained as of Monday.

The fires in the Storm Theatre Complex have covered more than 19,000 acres. The complex includes dozens of fires burning in the upper Lochsa and North Fork of the Clearwater River basins.

The Elbow Creek Fire burning southwest of Troy, Ore., is now 95 percent contained. It has burned 22,960 acres.

