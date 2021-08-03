Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewis County, ID

Lewis County faces big bump in garbage rates

By Kathy Hedberg of the Tribune
Posted by 
Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05lnCC_0bGCsQE200

The Lewis County commissioners are looking at a significant increase in next year’s budget for solid waste disposal.

Commission Chairman Greg Johnson said Monday no final decisions have yet been made on the budget. But the likely hike in solid waste fees “would scare you.”

“We’ve seen a huge increase in usage, as far as solid waste this past year,” Johnson said. “We’ve had a lot of people doing spring cleaning and just a lot of people finding the area, but our tonnage is way up. So that’s a discussion the commissioners are having. We’ll have to have an increase, but we haven’t determined that yet.”

Johnson noted that, besides a large number of people moving into the area recently, using municipal services, there also is the constant problem of people misusing the dumpsters for items that are not supposed to be deposited there.

“We see couches, appliances, things like that, that shouldn’t be in the dumpsters,” he said.

According to the Lewis County Clerk’s office, the county currently is paying a monthly contract rate to Walco Inc. of $13,840 and an additional fee of $954 for tires and appliances to be hauled from the dumpsters.

In addition, the county pays Simmons Sanitation of Kamiah a monthly contract rate of $8,657 and an additional fee of $665.

The commissioners are in the process of hammering out next year’s budget that is likely to be approved by the first of September.

The commissioners also met Monday with William B. Richy, director of Idaho’s Office of Emergency Management. Johnson said the meeting involved discussion of the office’s outreach throughout the state and what potential services could be available to Lewis County in the future if they’re needed.

Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.

Comments / 0

Lewiston Tribune

Lewiston Tribune

Lewiston, ID
1K+
Followers
77
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Lewiston Tribune

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lewis County, ID
City
Kamiah, ID
State
Idaho State
Lewis County, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lewis County Clerk#Walco Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate votes to end debate on $1T infrastructure bill

The Senate on Sunday night voted to end debate on a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, putting it on a glide path, albeit a lengthy one, to passing this week. Senators voted 68-29 to end debate on the bill, which required 60 votes. Eighteen GOP senators joined with all Democrats to help advance the legislation.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press on, take another Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban on Monday took control of another provincial capital in Afghanistan, an official said, the insurgents pressing on with their relentless offensive as American and NATO forces finalize their pullout from the war-torn country. The militants have ramped up their push across much of Afghanistan...
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns

A top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned Sunday, saying in a statement that the last two years have been “emotionally and mentally trying.”. The resignation of Melissa DeRosa comes as Cuomo faces calls to step down after New York’s attorney general released a report alleging Cuomo sexually harassed nearly a dozen women and violated state and federal laws.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Actress Markie Post dies at 70 after battle with cancer

(CNN) — Markie Post, the actress known for her roles in "Night Court" and "The Fall Guy," has died. She was 70 years old. Post passed away Saturday, her manager Ellen Lubin Sanitsky of Wright Entertainment confirmed to CNN on Sunday. "With great sadness, the family of actress Markie Post...
California StatePosted by
CNN

California's Dixie Fire now second-largest in state's history

(CNN) — The Dixie Fire in California, the largest wildfire currently burning in the country, has grown to become the second-biggest in the state's history, according to CalFire. The blaze has scorched 463,477 acres of land in northeastern California and is second only to the August Complex Fire, which ravaged...
Utah StatePosted by
CNN

Julie Bowen of ‘Modern Family’ helped rescue a hiker who fainted in a Utah national park

CNN — Actor Julie Bowen of “Modern Family” and her sister helped rescue a hiker when she fainted last week at Arches National Park in Moab, Utah, the hiker told CNN. “They could have just ignored me, passed on, but they didn’t,” Minnie John said Saturday. “She could have gone on – she must have had a busy agenda that was disturbed because of me. They treated me, a stranger, with love and respect.”
SportsPosted by
CNN

Women athletes powered Team USA’s Olympic victory

CNN — In June of 2013, Tokyo’s bid to host the Olympic Games in 2020 ranked first in the International Olympic Committee’s technical assessment, something that went a long way a few months later when it emerged victorious as the “safe pair of hands” the IOC was looking for in a host city. What that pair of hands hadn’t counted on was the global specter of Covid-19 and its very real body count in the millions, which threw the safety of the Games into question. But as Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo received the Olympic flag from Yuriko Koike during the closing ceremony, we are forced to look forward while reflecting on the last two weeks of international competition: What do we walk away from Tokyo knowing?

Comments / 0

Community Policy