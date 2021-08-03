Lewis County faces big bump in garbage rates

The Lewis County commissioners are looking at a significant increase in next year’s budget for solid waste disposal.

Commission Chairman Greg Johnson said Monday no final decisions have yet been made on the budget. But the likely hike in solid waste fees “would scare you.”

“We’ve seen a huge increase in usage, as far as solid waste this past year,” Johnson said. “We’ve had a lot of people doing spring cleaning and just a lot of people finding the area, but our tonnage is way up. So that’s a discussion the commissioners are having. We’ll have to have an increase, but we haven’t determined that yet.”

Johnson noted that, besides a large number of people moving into the area recently, using municipal services, there also is the constant problem of people misusing the dumpsters for items that are not supposed to be deposited there.

“We see couches, appliances, things like that, that shouldn’t be in the dumpsters,” he said.

According to the Lewis County Clerk’s office, the county currently is paying a monthly contract rate to Walco Inc. of $13,840 and an additional fee of $954 for tires and appliances to be hauled from the dumpsters.

In addition, the county pays Simmons Sanitation of Kamiah a monthly contract rate of $8,657 and an additional fee of $665.

The commissioners are in the process of hammering out next year’s budget that is likely to be approved by the first of September.

The commissioners also met Monday with William B. Richy, director of Idaho’s Office of Emergency Management. Johnson said the meeting involved discussion of the office’s outreach throughout the state and what potential services could be available to Lewis County in the future if they’re needed.

