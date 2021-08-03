Cancel
U.S. spends nearly $50B in foreign aid every year, says watchdog group

By ELISSA SALAMY, The National Desk
KFDM-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (SBG) - Government watchdog group OpenTheBooks.com found that nearly $300 billion in foreign aid was spent from 2013 to 2018. “The American taxpayer has been very generous with foreign aid. In any given year, it's about $47 billion of U.S. foreign aid,” said Open The Book’s Adam Andrzejewski to Scott Thuman on The National Desk. “We found that U.S. foreign aid dwarfs 48 out of 50 state governments in the direct receipt of federal aid. Only the states of California and New York receive more aid from Congress than what we give each year in foreign aid.”

