Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Fourth officer who responded to US Capitol attack dies by suicide

By Hugo Lowell in Washington
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HSTpc_0bGCsGe000
Police hold back a mob of Trump supporters outside the US Capitol’s Rotunda on 6 January. Almost 600 people have been criminally charged for their part in the events. Photograph: Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

A fourth police officer who defended the US Capitol during the 6 January insurrection by extremist supporters of Donald Trump is now confirmed to have taken his own life.

Washington DC’s Metropolitan police department (MPD) confirmed late Monday that another of their officers, Kyle DeFreytag, died by suicide earlier in July, just hours after declaring that MPD officer Gunther Hashida killed himself on 29 July.

In January MPD officer Jeffrey Smith, a 12-year veteran of the force, and Capitol police officer Howard Liebengood, a 16-year veteran, both of whom also responded to the 6 January attack, died by suicide.

DeFreytag, who was 26, was deployed to protect the Capitol after police cleared the building of rioters, and was involved in enforcing a curfew, the department said.

The MPD chief, Robert Contee, had notified personnel of DeFreytag’s death on 10 July in a department-wide message, the department confirmed.

He had been an MPD officer for five years, according to his obituary.

Hashida had helped secure the Capitol on 6 January as part of the emergency response team within MPD’s special operations division after a mob of thousands of Trump supporters stormed the building.

Related: ‘This is how I’m going to die’: police tell panel of trauma of Capitol attack

The announcement of the deaths of DeFreytag and Hashida came a week after several officers testified to a House of Representatives select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection, when extremists stormed the Capitol to try to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s win over Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

That attempt failed and Biden’s victory was successfully certified by Congress in the early hours of the following morning.

But the attack on the Capitol, which lasted several hours, involved rioters assaulting outnumbered officers to break into the building in a failed effort to hunt down lawmakers, including the then vice president, Mike Pence.

Trump was impeached , for an unprecedented second time, on the charge of inciting the insurrection, and acquitted in February by the Senate.

Almost 600 people have been criminally charged for their part in the events.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Capitol#Obituary#Suicide Crisis#Suicide Prevention#Us Capitol#Capitol S Rotunda#Metropolitan#Mpd#House Of Representatives#Senate#Samaritans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Public SafetyThe Guardian

Myanmar duo arrested over plot to kill UN ambassador

Two Myanmar citizens have been arrested in New York state for plotting with an arms dealer in Thailand – who sells weapons to the Burmese military – to kill or injure Myanmar’s ambassador to the United Nations. The US attorney’s office for the southern district of New York said on...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

‘Unbelievable heroism’: Lawyer of officer who shot Ashli Babbitt hits out at her family’s claims she was ‘recklessly ambushed’ by police in Capitol riot

‘It was not dissent, it was insurrection’: Biden signs bill honouring DC police who fought off 6 January riot. A war of words has erupted between lawyers acting for the family of Ashli Babbitt and the unnamed Capitol police officer who fatally shot her during the January 6 insurrection. Babbitt’s...
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden fumbles response to border COVID-19 hypocrisy

Fox News Channel’s Peter Doocy asked an excellent question last night after President Joe Biden delivered remarks on his administration’s efforts to fight COVID-19: You just said there is no wall high enough and no ocean wide enough to protect us from the virus. So what is the thinking behind letting untested and unvaccinated migrants cross the southern border into U.S. cities in record numbers?
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Cori Bush defends private security at Capitol: 'You would rather me die?'

Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) on Thursday said she still supports defunding the police, despite having spent tens of thousands of dollars on personal security this year. “Defunding the police has to happen. We need to defund the police and put that money into social safety nets, because we’re trying to save lives,” Bush told CBS News in an interview outside the Capitol.
Congress & CourtsMidland Reporter-Telegram

Cori Bush slept outside the Capitol to protest evictions. Democrats credited her for the renewed protections.

WASHINGTON - Wind whipped along the steps of the U.S. Capitol on Sunday night as rain pattered, slowly soaking Rep. Cori Bush's sleeping bag. She struggled to get warm - a familiar feeling, she said. Two decades earlier, the Missouri Democrat, who then lived in her car, spent sleepless nights shivering as she held her two young children in her arms.
Jackson, WYpinedaleroundup.com

Jackson Republican fundraiser prompts protest

JACKSON — At 73, Jorge Colon had never been to a protest. That changed Thursday, when he and a crowd of more than 20 other people gathered at the corner of Spring Gulch Road and Highway 22 to protest an evening fundraiser for some of the most conservative members of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Rep. Cori Bush: I slept on the Capitol steps because I've been evicted three times in my life

(CNN) — This week, the limitless power of people was on full display from the steps of the US House of Representatives. When Congresswomen Ayanna Pressley and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined me on the top of that marble staircase last Friday night, the doors to the chamber locked behind us, we sat shocked in disbelief. We could not comprehend how Congress had left for August recess after failing to pass legislation to extend the eviction moratorium. My adrenaline was pumping, I felt like I needed to take off running until we found a solution. It was a familiar feeling — one rooted in trauma. I've been evicted three times in my life — once following a violent domestic assault in which a former partner left me for dead.
U.S. PoliticsThe Guardian

Declassify Saudi files or stay away from 9/11 memorials, families tell Biden

Family members of victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks are opposing Joe Biden’s participation in memorial events next month unless he declassifies government documents that they contend will show Saudi Arabian leaders supported the attacks. The victims’ family members, joined by first responders and survivors of the 2001 attack,...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.

Comments / 0

Community Policy