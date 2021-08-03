Simone Biles Returns To Action, Medals In Final Olympic Competition
Simone Biles’ run at the Tokyo Olympics was a whirlwind, but it ended on a high note. Biles, who withdrew from four events due to mental health concerns, returned to competition Tuesday for the balance beam final. The 24-year-old ultimately added to her career medal count, taking home bronze for the event. With seven Olympic medals now on her résumé, Biles is tied for the most by any athlete in USA Gymnastics history.nesn.com
