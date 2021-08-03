State Roundup: Maryland Ranks No. 5 in health care; some indoor masking requirements reinstituted as Covid rebounds.
MARYLAND RANKS NO. 5 IN HEALTH CARE: Maryland’s health care system is better than that of the overwhelming majority of states in the nation, according to a Wallethub study, released on Monday. It said that Maryland is 5th best state for health care, reports Bryan Renbaum of Maryland Reporter. Massachusetts was ranked the best state for health care and Alabama was ranked the worst.marylandreporter.com
