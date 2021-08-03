Cancel
State Roundup: Maryland Ranks No. 5 in health care; some indoor masking requirements reinstituted as Covid rebounds.

Maryland Reporter
Maryland Reporter
MARYLAND RANKS NO. 5 IN HEALTH CARE: Maryland’s health care system is better than that of the overwhelming majority of states in the nation, according to a Wallethub study, released on Monday. It said that Maryland is 5th best state for health care, reports Bryan Renbaum of Maryland Reporter. Massachusetts was ranked the best state for health care and Alabama was ranked the worst.

Maryland Reporter

Maryland Reporter

Columbia, MD
ABOUT

MarylandReporter.com is a daily news website produced by journalists committed to making state government as open, transparent, accountable and responsive as possible – in deed, not just in promise.

 http://marylandreporter.com/
