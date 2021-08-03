Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laurinburg, NC

‘PACK THE PLACE OUT’

By Laurinburg Exchange
Posted by 
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nkxCp_0bGCrktT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hIRoZ_0bGCrktT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16dLAn_0bGCrktT00

LAURINBURG — When the staff at the Laurinburg Cinema was robbed recently, it set in motion a plethora of support from the community, Christian women and law enforcement from two counties.

Within days of the incident, there was a “Pack the Place Out” effort underway.

“I created a Christian women’s Facebook group called ‘Cry Out, Reach Out, Pour Out’ and posted after the robbery incident that I’d like to try and raise enough money to cover 50 seats for the following Thursday, which is typically a slow day,” said Chelsie Johnson, a Scotland County resident who works as a real estate broker in Rockingham. “Within hours the citizens of Scotland County contributed enough to pay for every seat to be filled, which is 260 tickets.”

The 7 p.m. shows on Thursday featured “Space Jam 2,” “Jungle Cruise” and “Black Widow.”

Johnson said that support from both Richmond and Scotland county residents was “beautiful” because the two counties are typically rivals.

According to Johnson, Cinema owner Jack Coan refused to take any monetary donations, instead asking that “we all just keep coming.”

“I just want to share the Bible verse that pushed me to be the mouthpiece for the ‘Pack The Place Out’ event and it is this: ‘Be devoted to one another in brotherly love; give preference to one another in honor; not lagging behind in diligence, fervent in spirit, serving the Lord (Romans 12:10-11),’ Johnson said.

During the Thursday event, officers from the Laurinburg Police Department and deputies from the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and Richmond County Sheriff’s Office were in attendance and helped purchase tickets.

The robbery

A male about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and wearing a gray coat, black pants, black bandana with a surgical style mask entered the Cinema at about 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, just before the 6 p.m. movie began. The suspect allegedly robbed three employees, and as he ran through the parking lot fired at one of the employees and again while crossing the street.

Anyone with information should contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

Comments / 0

Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
293K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Scotland County, NC
City
Rockingham, NC
City
Laurinburg, NC
Laurinburg, NC
Crime & Safety
Scotland County, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#Cinema#Romans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Chanel McClennahan and Michael Carmichael plan to be married

LAURINBURG — Sam and Linda McClennahan of Laurinburg have announced the engagement of their daughter, Chanel McClennahan of Laurinburg, to Michael Carmichael, the son of Charles and Sarah Carmichael of Laurinburg. Chanel attended Scotland High School and Elizabeth City State University, and currently works for Partners in Ministry. Michael attended...
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — A resident of Wilkinson Drive reported to the police department on Tuesday that a .38 caliber Davis Derringer pistol valued at $150 was taken from their vehicle. The vehicle was left unsecured. Larceny. LAURINBURG — A resident of Blakely Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that...
Wilson, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

These whirligigs will blow your mind

Wilson is about two hours away, but it’s a trip you really need to make. My daughter and her family visited last week from Upstate New York and had previously given me a challenge: find something unusual to do or someplace unusual to visit. I think I nailed it. Ashley...
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

LIFE AT THE LIBRARY

LAURINBURG — From programing to organizing the shelves, there’s a lot that goes into working at a library. And since coming to Scotland County Memorial Library more than a decade ago, Director Leon Gyles has strived to keep the library on par with ones in larger cities. ”I’m always trying...
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Scottish Pilot Club visits Safety Town

LAURINBURG — The Scottish Pilot Club of Laurinburg brought the BrainMinders Puppets live to Safety Town in July. Wise Old Owl and his BrainMinder Buddies taught the preschoolers how to protect their brains. The puppeteers showed the children how to protect their brain while biking, roller skating and skate boarding....
Posted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Parks and Rec to hold school supply giveaway

WAGRAM — As students get ready to go back to school, the question for many families is how to afford the supplies needed. But upcoming giveaways are aimed at making sure students have everything they need for the upcoming year. On Aug. 12 at the Wagram Recreation Center, from 11...
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — A resident of Wilkinson Drive reported to the police department on Tuesday that a .38 caliber Davis Derringer pistol valued at $150 was taken from their vehicle. The vehicle was left unsecured. Larceny. LAURINBURG — A resident of Blakely Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that...
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Food giveaway

Jesslyn Hill, representative for the food bank for Central and Eastern North Carolina, showed off some fresh locally grown produce being given away at the New Covenant Christian Center and Food Pantry in Laurel Hill. The food giveaway began at 10 a.m. and was located along Hwy. 74. Some of the items up for grabs were household items such as soap, 12 pallets of local vegetables, five pallets of frozen turkey, coffee, cereal and pickles. The group sets up on Wednesdays each week when supplies are available.
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

PLEASE GET VACCINATED

The staff and management of The Laurinburg Exchange urges anyone who has not yet been vaccinated for COVID-19 to do so as soon as possible. With the COVID-19 numbers rising once again locally, statewide and throughout the country, medical experts are saying the vaccinations are the best way to end the pandemic.
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

New produce stand sets its roots in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG — There is a new produce stand in town and owner Brandi Parker is inviting all residents to visit them for the grand opening on Saturday. “All of our produce is local,” said Parker. “Most of it is grown by us. Some of the items we offer are beans, peas, potatoes, tomatoes, cucumbers, squash, eggplant, onions, okra, watermelon, peaches, sweet potatoes, peppers and more.”
Posted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Meals on Wheels looking for volunteers

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Meals on Wheels program is looking for volunteers to help continue to deliver meals to seniors in the community. The volunteers in the program aid in the delivery of meals throughout the county from Laurinburg to Wagram to Laurel Hill. “We currently have about four...
Scotland County, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — A resident of X-Way Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Friday that unknown persons had broken into their residence and stole a PlayStation and a 55-inch TV. LAURINBURG —A resident of X-Way Road reported to the police department on Sunday that an unknown person broke into their...
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — A resident of X-Way Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Friday that unknown persons had broken into their residence and stole a PlayStation and a 55-inch TV. LAURINBURG —A resident of X-Way Road reported to the police department on Sunday that an unknown person broke into their...
Red Springs, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

RED SPRINGS — The water treatment plant will be online sometime in September, commissioners here were told Tuesday. The town should complete its water treatment plant replacement project and transfer operations from its old plant to the new plant completely in September. Town Manager David Ashburn said residents may see...
Robeson County, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County’s Board of Education voted to compel all students and staff members to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status as they return to school next year. The mask-wearing recommendation was made by Superintendent Freddie Williamson. “I am requesting your approval for universal...
Scotland County, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

August is Child Support Awareness Month

LAURINBURG — For those parents who are looking to get back on track with paying child support, August is the time to do so. As part of Child Support Awareness Month, the Scotland County Department of Social Services is offering amnesty to anyone with a Scotland County Order for Arrest for failure to pay child support.
Robeson County, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

LUMBERTON — An investigation is underway after a woman said Robeson County EMS workers would not drive an ambulance to her house for fear of damaging the vehicle. Katie Locklear, who lives on a dirt road off Rennert Road, said the incident occurred about 8:17 p.m. Monday after she passed out at her home during a medical event. Locklear took to Facebook Thursday about 9:34 p.m. to share her experience.
Posted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland Regional Hospice honors volunteers

LAURINBURG — Scotland Regional Hospice honored 40 patient care volunteers at a ceremony on Thursday afternoon. The volunteers, who typically meet quarterly, gathered at the Dulin Center for an ice cream social marking the first time that the organization’s volunteers have been able to assemble in person in over sixteen months due to COVID-19 safety protocols.
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Commissioners discuss IEJ

LAURINBURG —Several county residents showed up for the Scotland County Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday night. The crowd was in attendance to show their support in utilizing the IEJ school building for a community center. Look to the next edition of the Laurinburg Exchange for more information on the topic as well as other discussions held during the meeting.

Comments / 0

Community Policy