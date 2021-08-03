LAURINBURG — When the staff at the Laurinburg Cinema was robbed recently, it set in motion a plethora of support from the community, Christian women and law enforcement from two counties.

Within days of the incident, there was a “Pack the Place Out” effort underway.

“I created a Christian women’s Facebook group called ‘Cry Out, Reach Out, Pour Out’ and posted after the robbery incident that I’d like to try and raise enough money to cover 50 seats for the following Thursday, which is typically a slow day,” said Chelsie Johnson, a Scotland County resident who works as a real estate broker in Rockingham. “Within hours the citizens of Scotland County contributed enough to pay for every seat to be filled, which is 260 tickets.”

The 7 p.m. shows on Thursday featured “Space Jam 2,” “Jungle Cruise” and “Black Widow.”

Johnson said that support from both Richmond and Scotland county residents was “beautiful” because the two counties are typically rivals.

According to Johnson, Cinema owner Jack Coan refused to take any monetary donations, instead asking that “we all just keep coming.”

“I just want to share the Bible verse that pushed me to be the mouthpiece for the ‘Pack The Place Out’ event and it is this: ‘Be devoted to one another in brotherly love; give preference to one another in honor; not lagging behind in diligence, fervent in spirit, serving the Lord (Romans 12:10-11),’ Johnson said.

During the Thursday event, officers from the Laurinburg Police Department and deputies from the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and Richmond County Sheriff’s Office were in attendance and helped purchase tickets.

The robbery

A male about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and wearing a gray coat, black pants, black bandana with a surgical style mask entered the Cinema at about 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, just before the 6 p.m. movie began. The suspect allegedly robbed three employees, and as he ran through the parking lot fired at one of the employees and again while crossing the street.

Anyone with information should contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]