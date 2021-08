DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque non-profit is asking for school supply donations to help children in need before the start of the school year. Saint Mark’s Youth Enrichment hopes to help out around 3,500 students in the tri-state area as part of their Apples for Students initiative. The goal is to provide students and families in need with bags filled with notebooks, crayons, markers, and other school essentials.