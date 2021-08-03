Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tacos helped Eagles’ Brandon Brooks get back to his ideal playing weight

Posted by 
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PHILADELPHIA — Taco Bell seems to change its menu around a lot, taking some popular menu items away, such as the Mexican Pizza, not only disappointing people craving Tex-Mex at 1 a.m., but an Eagles offensive lineman trying to gain weight after suffering a season-ending injury. Guard Brandon Brooks shared...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
139K+
Followers
65K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Franklin
Person
Brandon Brooks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacos#Taco Day#The Eagles#American Football#Taco Bell#Mexican#Tex Mex#Pro Football Focus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The Philadelphia Eagles just signed the freakiest DB in the NFL

Before there was Jeremy Chinn, Kyle Dugger, and even the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Isaiah Simmons, there was Obi Melifonwu; the original height-weight-speed hybrid defensive back with Olympics-esque athleticism but no traditional NFL position. Initially drafted with the 56th overall pick by the Oakland Raiders, Melifonwu...
NFL247Sports

The Highest-Paid NFL Players Ever, Ranked

Who's the top-earning NFL player of all time? Here's a hint: It's not Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or Aaron Rodgers. So, who is it?. We've assembled a countdown of the 50 biggest money-makers in NFL history, according to Spotrac data. Football and financial stats are current through the end of the 2020 season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles must sign veteran wide receiver

It’s August 3rd at the time of this story being written and published, and if you’re a Philadelphia Eagles fan, you already know what that means. The Birds put on pads today. It’s been a fairly decent camp that has, for the most part, gone on without a hitch, but there isn’t a fan of this proud franchise that isn’t aware of the news that came down on the first Monday of August.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Zach Ertz’s future in Philadelphia revealed

The Philadelphia Eagles apparently have changed their mind about Zach Ertz after failing to find a trade partner this offseason. According to Pro Football Talk, Howie Roseman “doesn’t expect Ertz to be anywhere else this summer.” Ertz has been involved in trade rumors since the end of the 2020 season, but it seems he’s likely to remain on the roster for the time being.
NFLDaily News

How UD legend Joe Flacco is making Jalen Hurts a better quarterback

There isn't much that Joe Flacco hasn't seen. The University of Delaware star and South Jersey native is 36 and in his 14th NFL season. He was a Super Bowl MVP with the Baltimore Ravens and he's ranked in the top 20 in passing yards in NFL history with more than 40,000.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Carson Wentz surgery means Eagles already won trade with Colts

The Indianapolis Colts will be without quarterback Carson Wentz for the next five to 12 weeks. Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich confirmed on Monday morning that his starting quarterback Carson Wentz will have foot surgery and will miss the next five to 12 weeks of action. Wentz is having...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson Eagles Rumors

Could we see Deshaun Watson suiting up for the Philadelphia Eagles this fall? There seems to be some smoke surrounding that potential pairing. On Wednesday night, Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports reported that trade talks between the Eagles and Texans are “heating up.”. “Talks are heating up between Eagles and...
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: ESPN proposes Eagles-Jaguars trade

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Six preseason NFL trades that teams should make: Imagining deals for Nick Foles, Xavien Howard, more - ESPN+. Jacksonville Jaguars get: TE Zach Ertz. Philadelphia Eagles get: Conditional 2022 fifth-round pick (can become a third- or fourth-round pick based on production). There’s no mystery surrounding Ertz’s preference to be traded away from Philly, as he’s been the subject of speculation throughout the offseason. With Dallas Goedert available to step into a more primary tight end role and a youth movement in some spots of the roster, the Eagles will have a new look under coach Nick Sirianni. Ertz is due $8.5 million this year, which Philly would accumulate in cap and cash savings in any deal that is executed. The draft pick adds to the Eagles’ treasure trove of 2022 selections. Jacksonville’s group of pass-catching tight ends is about as slim as you’ll find in the league, making any potential upgrade a worthwhile exploration. Thirty-year-old Ertz is coming off a disappointing season in which he posted career lows in yards, yards per catch and touchdowns, but it’s impossible to dismiss the context surrounding the dreadful 2020 Philly offense that played some part in that. He’s an exceptional pro and would help the Jacksonville culture as it begins the Trevor Lawrence era.
NFLchatsports.com

Deshaun Watson: Would-be trade to Eagles just got tougher

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) and Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports. Deshaun Watson is back at Texans camp but still wants a trade. And while the Eagles are a possibility, another player’s injury complicates matters a lot. If television wanted to make...
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Brandon Brooks: Day-to-day with hamstring injury

Brooks is day-to-day with a hamstring injury, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports. Brooks' absence isn't expected to be lengthy given the day-to-day label, though soft tissue injuries can be tricky to recover from. Once available, Brooks is expected to work as the Eagles' starting right guard.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles star Brandon Brooks exits practice field with injury

Oh no! Not this again. It’s only the second day of training camp practice for the Philadelphia Eagles, and we already have to talk about injuries. Here’s something that, hopefully, will drift off into the category of false alarms, but when the conversation is about an aging veteran that makes a lot of money and has spent a lot of time out of the lineup as of late, you definitely want to make mention of what’s going on.
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Brandon Brooks leaves Eagles training camp practice early

On the second day of Eagles training camp practices, it looks Brandon Brooks is already dealing with an injury issue. If you’re looking for a silver lining, Brooks did leave the field under his own power and early tweets from Eagles beat writers indicated that it did not initially seem like a serious injury:
NFLNBC Sports

Brandon Brooks: Body by jiu jitsu and Taco Bell

A little over a year ago, as the Eagles were preparing for their 2020 training camp, Brandon Brooks was already a few weeks past surgery to repair his ruptured left Achilles tendon but was already working out again. Even though everyone knew he was out for the 2020 season, the...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Deshaun Watson trade rumors: Talks heating up between Eagles and Texans

Trade talks between the Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles concerning quarterback Deshaun Watson are reportedly heating up. The future of Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is still very much up in the air as training camps around the league are already underway. It’s still anyone’s guess where Watson will play football...
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Weapon X Mailbag: Is Howie Roseman a genius again?

39 days until the Eagles kick things off in Atlanta. Time for this week’s mailbag questions... Let’s pump the brakes. I’m assuming this is in regard to Carson Wentz getting surgery after suffering an injury in Colts training camp. Howie Roseman wisely traded away Wentz this offseason. I’m just not positive how much of that was his own singular decision rather than a bunch of factors jammed together.

Comments / 0

Community Policy