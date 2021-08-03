Cancel
Georgia State

REP. ALLEN LEADS OVER 50 MEMBERS SUPPORTING GEORGIA'S ELECTION LAW IN DOJ LAWSUIT

By Jeff Raiford
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON -- Congressman Rick W. Allen (GA-12) led over 50 members of Congress in supporting an amicus brief filed today to the U.S. District Court, Northern District Court of Georgia in the upcoming case United States v. Georgia. The brief urges the court to uphold Georgia’s election integrity bill (SB 202), citing the state’s constitutional authority to enact updates to its election laws regarding the times, places, and manner of conducting elections.

