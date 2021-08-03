Cancel
Business

Merkle B2B Named 2021 Large B2B Agency of the Year by the Association of National Advertisers

By PRNewswire
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMerkle , a leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, announces that its global B2B marketing organization, Merkle B2B, has been named 2021 Large Agency of the Year by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA). The ANA presented the award to Merkle B2B at the virtual B2 Awards ceremony on July 30. This marks the first time Merkle B2B has been named Agency of the Year since launching in September 2020 and the sixth time in the past eight years that a Merkle B2B company has received the prestigious accolade.

