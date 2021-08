Op-Ed by Stephen Wahrhaftig, Chair of the Libertarian Party of Chester County. On July 13, 2021, State Sen. Carolyn Comitta participated via a virtual connection in a meeting of the State Environmental Quality Board of which she is one of four legislators appointed to the board.(1) The remaining members are all non-elected bureaucrats or five members of the citizen advisory council.(1) This was a final rulemaking meeting with no provisions for the public to attend either in person or virtually apparently in violation of the Sunshine law.(2)