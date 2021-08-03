New Bill In NYC Would Require License to Ride a Bicycle, Even for Little Kids

If you feel like you've been asked by someone if they could "talk to a manager" a lot lately, it might be because we have a lot of "Karen's" in New York. Now, let me start with this: I'm really not a fan of people calling someone "a Karen." Not Karen...but "A Karen." It really sucks for nice people who by no fault of their own were named that at birth. And, I think name-calling at all whether it's Karen, something to do with your political beliefs, skin color, or anything else is pretty childish. So no offense meant toward you if your name is Karen. I'm sorry that internet meme exists. But...it does.