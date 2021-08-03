Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Hire education: Reactions to the ‘war for ESG talent’

By Joel Makower
GreenBiz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy piece last month about the fierce competition to attract and retain professionals working in the field of ESG — environmental, social and governance metrics and strategy — elicited a rousing response, more so than most other pieces we’ve published on GreenBiz. The responses came in the form of direct...

www.greenbiz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esg#War#Linkedin#Esg#Greenbiz#Linkedin#Marks Spencer#Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Podcast
Related
EconomyGreenBiz

My ESG learning journey

This month, I took on the awesome task of being GreenBiz's first Green Finance & ESG Analyst and the chair of our annual GreenFin conference. After three years with GreenBiz, I'm thrilled to be taking the reins of this outstanding event and community. From those of you whose work I’ve...
Video Gamesgamesindustry.biz

Best practices to hire and retain diverse talent | GDC 2021

The average turnover rate of a gaming professional is two to five years. This fact, from the IGDA developer satisfaction survey, was the starting point of a GDC panel discussion entitled 'Building pipelines to find, grow, and retain diverse talent' last week, hosted by IGDA Foundation executive director Nika Nour.
TechnologyGreenBiz

How tech (and some humans) is changing the face of ESG

Reprinted from GreenFin Weekly, a free weekly newsletter. Subscribe here. The line between climate action and financial performance is blurring quickly. Corporations are increasingly relying on new technologies to navigate, filter and create data to better execute ESG obligations and ambitions. Before AI, human analysts drove ESG reporting, which gave...
Advocacyabnormalreturns.com

ESG links: diverse perspectives

We are now publishing our ESG links on a monthly basis. You can check out the previous set of links including a look at whether burning wood can ever be green. "The key point is that history also shows good ideas turn bad when tunnel vision and clubbiness rule supreme. Diverse perspectives, however, can reduce groupthink, offering checks and balances."
Businessbitcoin.com

Crypto Companies Establish Presence, Hire Talent in Ireland

With a friendly attitude towards financial innovation, the Republic of Ireland has become a desired destination for fintech businesses that need unimpeded access to the common European market. Cryptocurrency companies have been opening offices in the EU member state with some well-known players now looking to hire local talent. Major...
EducationLumia UK

Accelerating the success of entry-level IT hires through education

There is no doubt that the economic and workforce transformation happening today will have long-term impact on the types of professions and careers that will grow in demand in the future. We’ve entered a stage where digital literacy is a global phenomenon, as Microsoft President Brad Smith, shared recently in the next stage of our Global Skills Initiative. While every job role will require some form of digital skills, we also appreciate the increasing demand for jobs across the IT sector and need to ensure that students today who are studying these disciplines have access to the right curriculum, hands-on experiences, and on-the-job training to best equip them to kick-start their careers when they graduate.
Economybloombergtax.com

Prestige Still Beats ‘Quality of Life’ in Big Law Talent War

Welcome back to the Big Law Business column on the changing legal marketplace written by me, Roy Strom. Today, we compare hiring and attrition trends at the “most prestigious” firms and the “best firms to work for.” Sign up to receive this column in your inbox on Thursday mornings. The...
Educationbostonnews.net

Favour Ori CEO Explains the Benefits of Hiring Pre-Vetted Talent For Your Company

Favour Ori CEO Wants to Help Your Company Get the Talent It Needs!. Favour Ori CEO, a software engineer and CEO, knows how hard it can be to find the talent you need for your company. You can put up help wanted ads, but you still may not find someone with the experience, background and training you need. This is where hiring pre-vetted talent can come in handy. Read on to learn some of the benefits that are associated with hiring talent that has been pre-vetted for your company.
TechnologyComputer Weekly

BCS: more diverse workforce key to UK AI ethics global leadership

The BCS has published a report advocating that the UK should take a global lead on the application of ethics to artificial intelligence (AI). It said that the UK “can lead the world in creating AI that cares about humanity – provided more people from non-tech backgrounds choose the field”.
Career Development & AdviceForbes

Three Lesser-Known Strategies For Hiring The Best Engineering Talent In The Tech Industry

Founder/CEO: Business Enablement, LLC, a boutique engineering recruitment firm. Passionate about culture development & interview processes. If you recruit engineering talent in the tech industry, you’ve probably seen this scenario play out a few times: You find a fantastic candidate, have a great introductory call and kick off the interview process with the company. The company likes the candidate, and everything is humming along. But suddenly, the candidate backs out in the middle of the interviewing stage.
Businessaithority.com

Fullstack Academy and Security Advisor Alliance Partner to Advance Nationwide Cybersecurity Education and Entry-Level Talent

Partnership Initiates With Establishment of Fullstack Cyber Advisory Board, Including Members From Fortune 100 Companies and Other Leading Enterprises Across Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail and Entertainment. National tech education provider Fullstack Academy and cybersecurity-focused non-profit Security Advisory Alliance announced a partnership aimed at advancing cybersecurity education and growing the presence...
EconomyAmerican Banker

In 'war for talent,' bank employees gain upper hand

Early in the pandemic, the number of job openings at Zions Bancorp. plummeted to less than 200. A year later, the Salt Lake City company has three times as many positions available. Zions is offering certain perks to new employees, including signing bonuses for select positions and the opportunity to...
Entertainmentworldfinancialreview.com

The ESG Opportunity

One of my favourite movies of all time is Oliver Stone’s 1987 Wall Street. I believe I know all the lines off by heart but the one the that stands out most is Gordon Gekko’s insightful speech “Greed, for lack of a better word, is good. Greed is right. Greed works. Greed clarifies, cuts through and captures the essence of the evolutionary spirit.” It seemed that the corporate purpose was clear before ESG muddied the waters.
EconomyFinancial-Planning.com

The rise of ESG in the municipal market

Socially responsible bond issuances have grown rapidly over the past decade due to a rise in global awareness of ESG factors, but will their popularity continue to expand? In this Leaders forum session from Texas Public Finance, moderator Lynne Funk, innovative editor at The Bond Buyer, is joined by Adebola (Bola) Kushimo, vice president and senior analyst at Moody's Investors Service; Kevin Horan, director of fixed income indices at S&P Dow Jones Indices; Melissa Dubowski, deputy finance director at the City of Houston; and Unmesh Bhide, managing director at J.P. Morgan for a discussion about the global trend toward greater transparency in financing public infrastructure assets. The expert panel also discussed how investors evaluate the qualitative environmental credentials of these projects relative to other green fixed-income investments and how pricing and evaluations, and the traders who use them, are factoring in ESG into their models.

Comments / 0

Community Policy