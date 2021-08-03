Hire education: Reactions to the ‘war for ESG talent’

There is no doubt that the economic and workforce transformation happening today will have long-term impact on the types of professions and careers that will grow in demand in the future. We’ve entered a stage where digital literacy is a global phenomenon, as Microsoft President Brad Smith, shared recently in the next stage of our Global Skills Initiative. While every job role will require some form of digital skills, we also appreciate the increasing demand for jobs across the IT sector and need to ensure that students today who are studying these disciplines have access to the right curriculum, hands-on experiences, and on-the-job training to best equip them to kick-start their careers when they graduate.