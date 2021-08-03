It’s All About Off-Roading In the Open Air With This 1979 Jeep Golden Eagle

This vintage SUV has untouchable qualities.

Who doesn’t love old school Jeeps? And this 1979 Jeep Golden Eagle is an exceptional example of vintage Jeep heritage. Being offered by Awesome Joe Auctions, this Golden Eagle Jeep is in great condition for you to take home to get read for your next off-road adventure, or to add to your collection.

The paint job still has lot of shine and the iconic Gold Eagle graphics in all their glory really set the look of the Jeep off. It is noted in the ad that there is minimal surface rust on the underside, which is very common with vehicles from this era. It has received many new parts and upgrades in its life, including a new interior.

This particular package comes with a V8 AMC engine that’s backed by a 5-speed manual transmission. The powertrain offers a hefty amount of low-end torque, which is especially important when going through tough trails and challenging condition.

Jeep offered the Golden Eagle option package for $200 beyond the Renegade package, but it was only offered from 1977 to 1983. Just like in this example, originally the package added an eagle decal to the hood. The package also came with larger tires, a rear-mounted spare tire, spare tire lock, wheel lip extensions, a Levi’s Soft Top, the Convenience group, the Décor group, a tachometer, plus carpeting. Since the CJ-7 was launched for the 1976 model year, this particular Jeep comes from the second year of production but is the first year for the Golden Eagle package. Jeep used the CJ-7 to introduce some sweeping changes to its brand design, something it hadn’t done for two decades. Among the shifts was a longer wheelbase, the inclusion of removable steel doors, an optional molded plastic top. See it here.