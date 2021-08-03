Cancel
Johnson City, TN

Jack Presnell

Johnson City Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHNSON CITY - Jack Presnell, 73, Johnson City passed away Monday, August 2, 2021 in the James H. Quillen Medical Center. He was a native of Banner Elk, NC and was the son of the late Conley and Bessie Lee Ward Presnell. Jack retired from Empire Furniture Company and attended Johnson City Baptist Temple. He was a U.S. Army veteran having served is country during the Vietnam War. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Jason Presnell.

