Android 12 Beta 3.1 arrived just yesterday as a small bug fix update, but it also included a little bonus tweak for the auto-rotate animation. This change is so subtle that you might not even notice it at first, but the auto-rotate animation has a smoother, easier transition between portrait and landscape in Android 12 Beta 3.1. In Beta 3 it seemed to “snap” more into each orientation, but Google has seen fit to fine-tune the animation for what we can only assume is a smoother overall experience.