The very first Samsung foldable phone in 2019 looked like a marvel but easily caved in under pressure. Given its unique design, particularly its hinges, it wasn’t exactly surprising to learn that the Galaxy Fold couldn’t live up to its peers in terms of dust and water resistance. Since then, Samsung has worked hard to improve the durability of its foldable phones, inside and out. This year’s generation will even be waterproof, according to the latest leak, but it still has one Achilles’ heel common to all foldable phones.