Detroit Lions activate edge rusher Austin Bryant from physically unable to perform list

By Kyle Meinke
MLive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALLEN PARK -- Austin Bryant might have arrived at something of a career crossroads in Detroit. The former Clemson edge rusher was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 draft, but has been slowed by injury for the near duration of his career. He’s missed more than twice the number of games (22) than he’s played (10) through two years in Detroit, then missed most of the offseason program with another injury and opened his third training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

