Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Sells Over 150,000 Shares of Square

By Chris Lange
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago



One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Monday. This fund parted with over 150,000 shares of Square Inc. ( NASDAQ: SQ ) on Monday, as the price of this ETF gained about 1% in the session. Note that this fund is still up over 100% in the last year.

Specifically, ARK Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKK ) sold 158,235 shares of Square. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $43.1 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 53% in the last year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Monday as well:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKF SCHW Charles Schwab 961
ARKF SNAP Snap 199,300
ARKG CLLS Cellectis 13,270
ARKG PSTG Pure Storage 85,623
ARKG SEER Seer 31,085
ARKG RHHBY Roche 121,136
ARKG REGN Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 22,345
ARKG NVS Novartis 76,404
ARKG PSTI Pluristem Therapeutics 16,099
ARKK NTDOY Nintendo 52,900
ARKK IOVA Iovance Biotherapeutics 190,680
ARKK SQ Square 158,235
ARKQ JD JD.Com 132,695
ARKQ TCEHY Tencent 11,344
ARKQ BYDDY BYD 42,446
ARKQ PCAR Paccar 5,713
ARKQ BZ Kanzhun 296
ARKW BZ Kanzhun 291
ARKW JD JD.Com 191
ARKW TTD Trade Desk 282,943
ARKW TCEHY Tencent 291
ARKW SQ Square 43,859
ARKW PDD Pinduoduo 97
ARKX NVDA Nvidia 7,665
ARKX RAVN Raven Industries 25
ARKX TRMB Trimble 21,539


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.
ALSO READ: 5 Favorite Dividend-Paying Banks to Buy Now With Q2 Earnings Over

Comments / 0

