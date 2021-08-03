Cancel
Realme launches MagDart, a MagSafe-style wireless charger for its Android phones

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple is no longer the only company making a circular magnetic charging disc for use with its phones. Realme has launched MagDart, a wireless charging system which it says is the first magnetic wireless charger for Android phones. Just like Apple’s system is only for iPhones, MagDart is only for Realme’s own phones, rather than any Android device. It hasn’t stopped at the charging disc either, but has also announced a MagDart power bank, a case, a wallet, and even a selfie light that uses the system.

