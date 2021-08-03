Tayshia Adams And Kaitlyn Bristowe Returning As Co-Hosts Of The Bachelorette For Upcoming Season
Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will be returning as co-hosts of The Bachelorette!. The duo will be hosting the upcoming 18th season of the series starring Michelle Young as the Bachelorette. Fans first met Young on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, which also starred the current Bachelorette Katie Thurston. Adams and Bristowe are currently co-hosting Thurston’s season of the show.www.fame10.com
