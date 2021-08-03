Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Tayshia Adams And Kaitlyn Bristowe Returning As Co-Hosts Of The Bachelorette For Upcoming Season

By Olivia Di Pede
fame10.com
 3 days ago

Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will be returning as co-hosts of The Bachelorette!. The duo will be hosting the upcoming 18th season of the series starring Michelle Young as the Bachelorette. Fans first met Young on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, which also starred the current Bachelorette Katie Thurston. Adams and Bristowe are currently co-hosting Thurston’s season of the show.

www.fame10.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn Bristowe
Person
Tayshia Adams
Person
Chris Harrison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bachelorette#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Kaitlyn Bristowe Confirms She and Fiance Jason Tartick Set a Wedding Date

Here comes the bride! Kaitlyn Bristowe and fiancé Jason Tartick are not wasting any time two months after getting engaged. “Our wedding plans are good,” the season 17 Bachelorette cohost, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Men Tell All taping. “We have created a guest list. We have created a website. We have a date set. So, we’re [doing] all the right things.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Kaitlyn Bristowe Gives Insight Into Katie Thurston’s Meltdown After Greg Grippo Split: His Reaction Was ‘Bulls—t’

As one of the only people with a front row seat for season 17 of The Bachelorette, Kaitlyn Bristowe is giving more insight into Katie Thurston and Greg Grippo’s messy split. “I actually didn’t really fully know how that all went down until I watched it back. I was just hearing Katie’s side of the story and she was actually really, like, self-deprecating about it,” the 36-year-old cohost said on the “Click Bait” podcast on Thursday, August 5. “I feel like she wasn’t angry at the time. She wasn’t like, ‘Oh, Greg gaslighted me.’ … She was kind of, like, ‘I don’t know what happened.’ … I felt bad for Greg until I watched it back.”
TV & VideosPosted by
StyleCaster

‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Katie Throws Up After a Contestant Is Outed as a Superfan

Wedding vows, drag queens, drama and tears: A lot went down during last night’s episode of The Bachelorette. It starts with Katie Thurston sitting down with Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams to propose a…challenge for the men. Katie begins coyly saying that she wants the contestants to withhold from their “self-care.” Kaitlyn and Tayshia don’t quite understand her meaning, so Katie bluntly says that a “friendly handshake with themselves” is a no-go. Kaitlyn is tasked with delivering the news to the men, much to their dismay. Virgin Mike P. is unfazed. “I’ve been mastering this my whole life,” he admits.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Kaitlyn Bristowe Says Greg Grippo "Wanted to Quit" The Bachelorette "Before He Got Fired"

Bachelor Nation is still coming down from the intense breakup between Katie Thurston and Greg Grippo on Monday night's episode of The Bachelorette, which—in case you missed it—was a huge mess. TLDR, Greg told Katie that he loved her and reacted suuuuuper badly when she was unable to reciprocate his feelings. And even though Katie a) explained she was waiting to say "I love you" until there was just one man left standing, and b) tried to reassure Greg in a buncha other ways, he ended up leaving. Like, very dramatically. To the point where Katie has seemingly called him out for gaslighting her.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Kaitlyn Revealed How Katie Really Felt When Greg Broke Up With Her

Katie Thurston and Greg Grippo’s messy breakup on the Aug. 2 episode of The Bachelorette was rough, to say the least. And co-host of the season, Kaitlyn Bristowe, commented on the sitch, which she experienced (partly) firsthand. ICYMI, Bristowe helped comfort Thurston after Grippo left, sitting with her on the bathroom floor. But, according to Bristowe, she didn’t fully understand what went down between the fan-favorite couple until the episode premiered.
Beauty & FashionCosmopolitan

Yup, You Can Most Certainly Buy Kaitlyn Bristowe's Sparkly 'Bachelorette: Men Tell All' Dress

Photos recently dropped for The Bachelorette's upcoming Men Tell All special, and we need to talk about how amazing Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams look. The co-hosts clearly coordinated their Men Tell All outfits, opting for shades of blush-pink and red, while Katie Thurston wore lime green. We already shopped Tayshia's look over this way, and now the time has come to chat about Kaitlyn's sparkling asymmetrical dress because I wants it.
TV & Videospopculturetimes.com

All About The Bachelorette Season 17: What The Deuce Just Happened?

Dating your favourite person and then tying a knot with them is the most romantic thing which would ever happen. Unfortunately, people pursue many dating reality shows, find their ideal connection, and part ways after that. Their relationship is ripped apart on a very drastic note, and that’s heart-wrenching. To my eyes, they seem to be the perfect couple, but in reality, everyone has ups and downs, which, unfortunately, reality shows don’t telecast. Something similar happened in the popular Dating Reality Show “The Bachelorette Season 17,” which would freeze you till your spine.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

‘Bachelor’ Names Jodi Baskerville First Black Executive Producer in Franchise History (EXCLUSIVE)

Back in March, amid escalating controversy surrounding former host Chris Harrison, ABC Entertainment and Warner Horizon committed to hiring an executive producer of color for “The Bachelor.” Now, Variety has exclusively learned that the franchise has named its first-ever Black executive producer. Jodi Baskerville, a veteran producer who has been with “The Bachelor” franchise for nearly 10 years, has been elevated to EP, numerous individuals close to production tell Variety. Baskerville, sources say, will begin her role as executive producer on Season 18 of “The Bachelorette,” which recently began production and premieres this fall. The upcoming season will star Michelle Young, a...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Matt James And Hannah Brown Finally Reunite

Reunited and it feels so good! Matt James and Hannah Brown have reunited to make tacos and it couldn’t be more exciting. The pair look so happy together!. Everyone knows that Matt James and Tyler Cameron are best friends. However, everyone may not know that he is also best friends with Hannah Brown – a former Bachelorette.

Comments / 0

Community Policy