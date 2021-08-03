Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Researchers discover potential biomarker for lung disease in scleroderma patients

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers have discovered a protein that may predict disease severity for a lung condition that often proves fatal to patients with scleroderma. The recent study, published in Arthritis Care & Research and investigated by a Michigan Medicine researcher, found a novel adipokine, known as CTRP9, is associated with pulmonary function for scleroderma patients with interstitial lung disease. The pulmonary condition can cause scarring in the lungs, making it harder for optimal gas exchange.

