Researchers discover potential biomarker for lung disease in scleroderma patients

For many people, monitoring your health usually comes out of a concern for a major heart issue. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), someone in the U.S. has a stroke every 40 seconds—with many going undetected. Fortunately, being aware of certain risk factors can make it easier to address any issues before any medical emergencies arise. And according to a new study, there's one symptom that could predict a stroke 10 years before it even happens. Read on to see which warning sign you should be on the lookout for.