You gotta have your head on swivel when you're working the news camera… you never know what you might see. Local news reporter Jakob Emerson from WRSP Fox Illinois was doing a segment near Lake Springfield when he takes a peak behind him and notices something a bit peculiar… A 4×4 SINKING in the lake behind him. And when I say sinking, I mean the truck is almost completely submerged in the water. OOF… It was an obvious boat launch […]