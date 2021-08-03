Cancel
Ralph Lauren shares surge after earnings blow past expectations

By Tonya Garcia
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
Ralph Lauren Corp. shares surged 7.2% in Tuesday premarket trading after the luxury lifestyle company reported fiscal first-quarter earnings that blew past expectations. Net income totaled $164.7 million, or $2.18 per share, after a loss of $127.7 million, or $1.75 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $2.29 far exceeded the FactSet consensus for 88 cents. Revenue of $1.376 billion was nearly triple the $487.5 million last year and also ahead of the FactSet consensus of $1.218 billion. North American revenue was up 301% to $662 million, and comparable sales in the region were up 176%. Ralph Lauren stock has gained 13.7% for the year to date while the benchmark S&P 500 index is up 16.8% for the period.

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

