Get creative with eyelash extensions from home

By Mary Cleary
Wallpaper*
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to transform your face with minimal make-up application? Then the key is to practise good skincare, groom your eyebrows, and use eyelash extensions. Why? If skin is your foundation, then eyebrows and eyelashes are the framework that defines the shape of your face. While bleached eyebrows are currently enjoying...

Hair Carepurewow.com

The Best At-Home Hair Color for Women, According to DIY Dye-ers

At-home hair color has come a long way since the days of accidentally dyeing our strands orange before the winter formal. Between a much wider shade range to custom kits, there are plenty of user-friendly options to choose from, but let’s go over a few basics of DIY dyeing first.
MakeupElite Daily

The Best Drugstore Eyelash Primers

Shopping for an eyelash primer might initially seem like it’d be easier than shopping for the perfect mascara — but soon enough, you’ll see that there are just as many options to choose from. To make your life easier, you’ll find the best drugstore eyelash primers rounded up ahead. They all cost less than $20, and they’ll all make your mascara last a lot longer, but each one offers its own unique benefits, so depending on what exactly it is that you’re hoping to get from your primer, some may be better suited to your needs than others. For example, a few of the options on this list are great for boosting volume; one can make any mascara waterproof; and another combines both mascara and primer in one. Or if the only thing you care about is saving as much money as possible (so, you know, you can prioritize splurging on a new tube of Diorshow instead), there’s a primer on this list that costs just $5.
Skin CareWallpaper*

Stay cool in the heat with these beauty tricks

Wondering how to stay cool in the heat? If an ice bath seems like a step too far and a cold drink just won’t cut it, then this edit of beauty products, tricks and tips is the breath of fresh air you are looking for. Not only will these ideas...
Hair Carealbuquerqueexpress.com

Hair Extensions for Short Hair: Ace Hair Extensions & Co Launches New Range

Short hair is no longer an obstacle if a woman needs to come up with different hairstyles for any event. With a new range of natural hair extensions for short hair launched by Ace Hair Extensions and Co, it is possible to add a new look to one's beauty by trying out different hair extensions. For people active on social networks, they must have come through profiles of many celebrities and influencers who often update their profile with new hair looks. This trend of getting a perfectly natural-looking hairstyle with new variations is possible with the help of hair extensions.
Skin Carehawaiitelegraph.com

Pellamore Cream Canada: Skin Serum Reviews (Scam Or Legit)?

A flawless-looking skin is always needed by women who want to enhance their beauty. And, for that, they start applying different cosmetics on their face. No doubt those products have the ability to hide the blemishes from one's face but even leave some side effects on the face of the consumer. Therefore, Pellamore Cream is specially designed for women who are above the age of 30 and want to enhance the texture of their skin. This is one such product that will enable the person with a healthy routine and will make sure that they are effectively improving the health of their skin. This product is dermatological tested and will not cause any side effects on the skin of the consumer. It comes in the serum formula and will ensure that the consumer is able to enhance the texture of their skin.
Hair CarePosted by
Glam.com

The Best Clip-In Hair Extensions For Effortless Styles

You’ve no doubt noticed how most celebrities seem to undergo some sort of magical hair transformation before a red carpet or big event. All those glamorous curls and snatched ponytails probably leave you wondering, didn’t she have short hair just yesterday? The secret: clip-in hair extensions. Made from high-quality materials and available in more colors and textures than ever, hair extensions have come a long way in recent years, and many celebrity hairstylists rely on them to create the gorgeous styles you’re looking to for inspiration. And that’s the best part: They’re available to consumers and super easy to use. Below, check out the best clip-in hair extensions on the market today.
Skin Caretimebusinessnews.com

How to Remove an Eyelash from Your Eye – 6 Different Methods

Eyelashes help safeguard your eyes from debris and dust. However, sometimes these short hairs will fall into your eyes and cause some discomfort and itching. Naturally, you would want to remove them but there is a right way to do it, seeing, as the eye is a delicate organ. Here...
Hair CareIn Style

The 5 The Best Scalp Brushes for Thick, Coily Hair

As a Black girl with thick, type 4 natural hair, I'd like to make one thing clear: There is absolutely nothing worse than going through an entire wash day, then coming out of the shower and realizing you still have product buildup on your scalp. It has happened to me...
Interior DesignTrendHunter.com

Hexagonal Home Extensions

Architectural firm Reddymade collaborated with Ai Weiwei, a contemporary artist, to design a geometric extension to a home in upstate New York. Since it was an extension to a pre-existing structure, its shape had to complement the rest of the home. To do so, the pair decided on a hexagonal structure.
Food & Drinkstasty.co

How To Get Creative With Ice Cream!

We scream, you scream, everyone screams for ice cream (seriously, it's a fact). Now that we have that squared away: it's time to give you an ice-cream lineup to cool off with any time you please. Our Ice Cream Sandwich Ring is guaranteed to be a major hit. If that's not enough, chase it down with our Nanaimo Bar Ice Cream Shake – an ode to Canada. Are you ready to scream for some ice cream?! We sure are!
Hair CareCosmopolitan

23 Best Fall Hair Colors and Trends to Bring to Your Colorist This Season

There’s something about the shifting of the seasons, the changing of the leaves, and switching of the Starbucks drink menu that makes me want to completely overhaul my life each fall. But since I’m not quite spontaneous enough to make any major changes (translation: I’m boring and fine with that), I’ll settle for some nice, trendy fall hair colors to make me feel like a whole new person instead. And for me, it doesn't have to be anything wild (reminder: I'm boring). Trust me, even just a few highlights or a gloss can give you a whole new vibe, so if you, too, feel like your life needs something new and exciting, try swapping your beachy summer hair for a cozier fall shade. With help from Stephanie Brown, master colorist at IGK Salon, we give you 23 classic fall colors plus trendy hair shades for 2021 to choose from below.
Designers & CollectionsWallpaper*

Chunky chains: the essential edit

Chunky chains are an essential addition to any jewellery box, and while they are always popular, jewellery designers and brands have noticed an uptick in sales recently as the desire for effortless and elegant dressing has soared. ‘At Net-a-Porter our fine jewellery customer is looking for timeless investment pieces that give a nod to current trends,’ notes the company’s fine jewellery and watches editor Charlie Boyd.
Hair CarePosted by
Womanly Live

Our Pick: The Best Curl Creams For Different Hair Textures

Whether you prefer to use curling cream, curling gel, or curling foam to define the natural curls is a matter of taste. Foam often offers a stronger hold but sticks the hair a bit and usually has an unnatural wet look. On the other hand, curling creams provide a slightly more natural curl result but still give hold and shine.
Hair Carelatest-hairstyles.com

22 Prettiest Ways to Get Rose Gold Highlights for Every Hair Color

From cellular phones to pieces of jewelry, the rose gold shade has always been in the spotlight of trends. On the topic of hair, rose gold highlights are a mixture of red copper, and pink tones blended together. This rosy hair hue is quite popular among young adults but can...
Hair Carethekatynews.com

Why Choose People Sunber Hair Wigs In Summer

Summer is a time of more love and hate. You can wear nice clothes, sexy bikinis. But the summer heat is also unacceptably hot and can become a problem when it comes to hair care. Especially for black girls/women. Finding a wig that can fit in the summer is an important matter. The great thing is that there is now a wig that you can wear in the summer, beautiful and practical. It’s a headband wig. Here we will discuss headband wigs and body wave wigs.
Scottsdale, AZABC 15 News

UGlow Face & Body offers Morpheus8 & Morpheus Body to target deep layers of the skin

UGlow Face & Body is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. The Morpheus8 is a device that combines microneedling with radiofrequency technology for fractional resurfacing that stimulates collagen production. By targeting the deep layers of the skin (up to 8mm!), the building blocks will reorganize themselves in a natural anti-aging process. There is little to no damage to the outer layer of skin. When combined with medical-grade PRP, the results are even more dramatic and increase long-term effectiveness. PRP is reparative and regenerative in nature so this treatment is incredibly effective for people with acne scars, fine lines, surface irregularities, sun damage, loose skin, uneven skin tone, large pores, stretch marks and crepey skin. Morpheus Body can be used on the abdomen, knees, upper arms, inner thighs-anywhere on the body that needs extra TLC.
LifestylePosted by
Upworthy

Brother makes stunning prom dress for sister from scratch as family couldn't afford to rent one

A brother from the Philippines won hearts across social media last year after he shared the stunning prom dress he created for his sister. Maverick Francisco Oyao—a college student from Zamboanga City—went above and beyond to make his sister, Lu Asey, happy after learning that their parents wouldn't be able to afford a ball gown for her junior and senior prom. Determined to give Lu a dress and a prom experience she could cherish for years to come, Maverick took it upon himself to design and sew an elaborate winter ball gown from scratch.
Makeupsouthernmomloves.com

IPSY Glam Bag August 2021 Unboxing + All August Products & September Spoilers!

I received a complimentary Glam Bag from @IPSY. #GiftedbyIPSY All opinions are my own. This post contains some affiliate links. Hey, guys! It's time for my #IPSY Glam Bag unboxing for August 2021. This month's theme is #IPSYWanderlust and it's one of the best bags yet! I'll tell you a little about IPSY Glam Bag, all of the products that could come in your August Glam Bag, what I got in mine, plus I've got SPOILERS for the September bag! Let's get unbagging!
WorkoutsPosted by
Rolling Stone

13 Ways to Get in Better Shape From Home

Whether you hate exercising in front of people, don’t want to pay a monthly membership fee, or don’t have a lot of time, setting up a home gym is an effective and convenient way to get a workout in. Exercising in a small home or apartment where space is limited can be tough, but it’s still possible (and even easy)if you have the right tools. Experts say it’s not always how you move that matters, but that you actually get moving. “When you’re stuck at home it’s easy to get lazy and fall into an unhealthy routine,” says Matt Williams, a NASM-certified...

