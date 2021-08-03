Get creative with eyelash extensions from home

Shopping for an eyelash primer might initially seem like it’d be easier than shopping for the perfect mascara — but soon enough, you’ll see that there are just as many options to choose from. To make your life easier, you’ll find the best drugstore eyelash primers rounded up ahead. They all cost less than $20, and they’ll all make your mascara last a lot longer, but each one offers its own unique benefits, so depending on what exactly it is that you’re hoping to get from your primer, some may be better suited to your needs than others. For example, a few of the options on this list are great for boosting volume; one can make any mascara waterproof; and another combines both mascara and primer in one. Or if the only thing you care about is saving as much money as possible (so, you know, you can prioritize splurging on a new tube of Diorshow instead), there’s a primer on this list that costs just $5.