Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria expands its frozen pizza distribution as it completes facility renovation (photos)

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is expanding delivery of its frozen pizzas, pastas and sauces, following the completed renovation of its frozen pizza production facility.

Katie’s frozen pizza and its other grocery items now will be sold at all H-E-B Grocery Co.’s Central Market locations throughout Texas, husband-and-wife owners Katie Collier and Ted Collier announced Monday. San Antonio-based H-E-B is one of the nation’s largest grocery retailers, and Central Market is its upscale organic and fine foods concept.

Katie’s Pizza also ships those items nationwide through its website . The products also are available at both Katie’s Pizza’s Rock Hill and Town & Country locations, as well as in Missouri and Illinois through Dierbergs Markets.

Katie’s had announced in January that to handle growing production needs for its frozen products, it was renovating a 2,800-square-foot leased space at 10650 Gateway Blvd. in Creve Coeur, owned by St. Louis-based real estate firm STLCRE (St. Louis Commercial Real Estate). That facility formerly held operations for Collier's Vero Pasto delivery meal-kit business, which launched in 2017 and shut down in early 2018.

The buildout of the so-called “Katie’s Frozen Pizza Headquarters,” which began in February and was recently completed, cost about $500,000, chef Katie Collier told the Business Journal. Nationwide shipping was paused Feb. 1 to accommodate renovation work and was restarted July 28.

The renovated production facility boasts two Earthstone wood-fired ovens and a custom John Boos & Co. block table for hand-stretching dough that world’s largest of its kind, according to a press release Monday.

