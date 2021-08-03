Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria expands its frozen pizza distribution as it completes facility renovation (photos)

Posted by 
5 On Your Side
5 On Your Side
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tiOBO_0bGCnLsa00

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is expanding delivery of its frozen pizzas, pastas and sauces, following the completed renovation of its frozen pizza production facility.

Katie’s frozen pizza and its other grocery items now will be sold at all H-E-B Grocery Co.’s Central Market locations throughout Texas, husband-and-wife owners Katie Collier and Ted Collier announced Monday. San Antonio-based H-E-B is one of the nation’s largest grocery retailers, and Central Market is its upscale organic and fine foods concept.

Katie’s Pizza also ships those items nationwide through its website . The products also are available at both Katie’s Pizza’s Rock Hill and Town & Country locations, as well as in Missouri and Illinois through Dierbergs Markets.

Katie’s had announced in January that to handle growing production needs for its frozen products, it was renovating a 2,800-square-foot leased space at 10650 Gateway Blvd. in Creve Coeur, owned by St. Louis-based real estate firm STLCRE (St. Louis Commercial Real Estate). That facility formerly held operations for Collier's Vero Pasto delivery meal-kit business, which launched in 2017 and shut down in early 2018.

The buildout of the so-called “Katie’s Frozen Pizza Headquarters,” which began in February and was recently completed, cost about $500,000, chef Katie Collier told the Business Journal. Nationwide shipping was paused Feb. 1 to accommodate renovation work and was restarted July 28.

The renovated production facility boasts two Earthstone wood-fired ovens and a custom John Boos & Co. block table for hand-stretching dough that world’s largest of its kind, according to a press release Monday.

Click here for the full story.

Comments / 0

5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Delivery#Pizza Dough#Pasta#Food Drink#Central Market#Katie S Pizza#Town Country#Dierbergs Markets#Stlcre#Frozen Pizza Headquarters#The Business Journal#Earthstone#John Boos Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Dish At Olive Garden According To Nearly 24% Of People

As the most popular Italian restaurant chain in America, Olive Garden does have its share of loyal fans that enjoy dining at the eatery with their loved ones. The brand even states on its website, "At Olive Garden, we know that life is better together and everyone is happiest when they're with family." As such, the restaurant focuses on providing a range of food options for all its customers to share such as salads, soups, pastas, and much more.
San Antonio, TXSan Antonio Current

Best Black-Owned Restaurant

Wayne's Wings owner Dwayne Price has had a busy year, opening a second location in Northwest San Antonio while also operating at full steam at his newish location in the city's Northeast quadrant. Both spots excel at serving up tasty wings embellished with Price's signature sauces and dry-rubs, including garlic-parmesan and spicy ghost pepper. For something scrumptuous, if a little more on the conventional side, give the spicy lemon pepper wings a try.
RestaurantsPosted by
B105

New Lobster Roll Restaurant Opens At Mall Of America

This is the perfect excuse to road trip! A unique new restaurant now calls the Mall Of America home. Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls has opened its first midwest location at the mega mall and judging by the looks of it, it is going to be delicious. The new lobster roll...
Restaurantsfranchising.com

Husband-and-Wife Team To Open 4 More Pizza Inn Restaurants

Charlie and Jeannie Clark have just inked an agreement to open another four Pizza Inn restaurants in North Texas. The first is set to open in Sherman, Texas, this fall. The Clarks are not new to the brand, they already operate a Pizza Inn in nearby Durant, Oklahoma, and a Pie Five Pizza Co. in Murphy, Texas.
Restaurantsmynews13.com

Food truck owner hopes festival boosts business

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A number of businesses closed their doors during the pandemic, while others were able to hold on. Elvin Cooper is no stranger to running restaurants of sorts. He had a brick-and-mortar restaurant first. Then he moved on to operating a food truck. He said research on how...
Flower Mound, TXflower-mound.com

Coming Soon: Marco's Pizza

Marco’s Pizza has been in business since 1978, now they’re expanding to Flower Mound. They offer pre-built pizzas, subs, and specialty items. The new location is expected to open this fall. For more information, visit https://www.marcos.com/
Restaurantspymnts.com

Dickey’s ‘Wing Boss’ Virtual Kitchen Brand Goes Physical As Dining Returns

With consumers returning to restaurants for on-premise dining at record rates, the restaurants that have debuted virtual brands during the pandemic are at a crossroads. They could remain exclusively off-premise restaurants, leaning on the continued popularity of digital ordering for pickup and delivery, or they could leverage the brand recognition that they have garnered so far to establish physical locations.
Restaurantsadvocatemag.com

Burguesa Burger closes, chicken tenders concept coming

Burguesa Burger, the little joint on Fort Worth Avenue known for its monumental burgers and milkshakes served with a tiny doughnut, has closed after 11 years in business. But a new concept with a similar name is coming: Birdguesa Tenders and Tots. Sinelli Concepts, the parent of Which Which, owns...
RestaurantsPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Greece-inspired coffee and wine restaurant coming to Uptown

A new Greece-inspired restaurant will take the old Wooden Vine Wine Bar and Bistro spot in Uptown, National Restaurant Properties recently announced. Why it matters: A new restaurant opening in Uptown is a big deal, as the pandemic hasn’t been kind to the area. Most of its corporate towers are still mostly empty as employees […] The post Greece-inspired coffee and wine restaurant coming to Uptown appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Restaurantsnonpareilonline.com

Iconic York restaurant to change hands

The Chances “R” Restaurant has been a staple of the downtown York business community since the mid-1960s when Raymond and Shirley Reetz opened the iconic restaurant. They then entrusted the restaurant to the hands of their daughter Suzanne along with her husband, Tom Vanous. Tom and Suzanne Vanous have decided...
RestaurantsEater

Former Macintosh Space to Become Mexican Restaurant Later This Summer

King Street staple the Macintosh closed its doors back in March, but the Indigo Road restaurant group hinted that something new was already planned for the space. Later this summer, 479 King Street will reopen as Maya, a Mexican restaurant with coastal influences. Indigo Road tapped chef Brett Riley, formerly...
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
FOX2Now

Katie’s Pizza and Pasta Osteria gives profits to IFM on Giveback Tuesday

ST. LOUIS – You can help IFM Community Medicine by just having lunch or dinner at Katie’s Pizza and Pasta Osteria for Giveback Tuesday. Nurse Sharon Neumeister is the Chief Program Officer at IFM. The agency helps kids and teens get healthcare for little or no cost. Katie’s Pizza will donate all their profits from orders placed on Tuesday, July 27 to IFM. The fundraiser will be at the Rock Hill Location.
Winston-Salem Journal

Antonio's opens in Lewisville, offering pizza, pasta and more

Lewisville has a new Italian restaurant. Antonio’s Restaurant & Pizzeria opened July 28 at 156 Lowes Food Drive in the Lewisville Commons shopping center just off Shallowford Road. Antonio’s is the second restaurant for owner Frank Giaimo, who owns Luigi’s Restaurant, Bar & Pizzeria in Summerfield. Ilsis Fuentes is Giaimo’s...
Westword

Reader: Awesome! Frozen Pizza That Is One Step Above Domino's!

When we received an alert from Basil Street Pizza that the Celtic Tavern is now home to one of its automated pizza kitchens (APK), "the first automated, cooked-to-order pizza kiosk available in the U.S.," we gave it a try, and readers had a lot to say about our report (more below).
Restaurantscolumbusunderground.com

Gallo’s Expanding with New Pizza Concept

Pizza is getting its spot at the North Market Bridge Park, 6750 Longshore St., courtesy of the Gallo’s restaurant group. When the North Market expansion opened in November 2020, Executive Director Rick Harrison Wolfe said pizza was on his list of most-wanted vendors, and Gallo’s Pizzeria will fit the bill with a lineup of pies, stromboli, subs and salads.
Food & DrinksPosted by
FanSided

5 frozen pizza and flatbread brands you need to try this summer

There are a lot of frozen pizza and flatbread options in the freezer section of the grocery store, Walmart, Target, and beyond. But these 5 are a must try because they take things to the next level. From a flatbread brand that uses organic wheat to make their dough to a pizza brand that uses sourdough instead of a classic dough, these are not the frozen pizzas you are expecting.

Comments / 0

Community Policy