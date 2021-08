The creator of the Loki series was commissioned to write the script for Doctor Strange: Into The Multiverse of Madness. The writer compared the experiences. The script of a production is the basis of everything. What is written on those pages is what I know, what is heard and even what invites us to feel. This is why, the more anticipated a project is, the more careful the process of selecting its librettist will be. Recently one of them has gained a lot of popularity. Is about Michael Waldron, creator of Loki. For his part, he will also write the second film of Doctor Strange.