Seaplane service Tailwind Air begins flying between Boston, Manhattan
BOSTON — Passenger flights by seaplane operator Tailwind Air begin routine service between Boston and the East River in Manhattan on Tuesday. A dedicated, seven-minute water taxi will transfer passengers to or from the South Boston waterfront to the seaplane docked in Boston Harbor. The plane will then take off from the water for the 75-minute flight to Manhattan's New York Skyport, located at East 23rd Street along the East River.www.wcvb.com
