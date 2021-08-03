Cancel
Watch Dinosaur Jr play an NPR Tiny Desk concert from Shea Theater in Mass

By Andrew Sacher
brooklynvegan.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDinosaur Jr have done a "Tiny Desk (Home) Concert" for NPR, but they didn't do it from home; they did it from an empty Shea Theater in Turners Falls, MA. The stage was decorated with all kinds of quirky props, and the trio ran through three songs from this year's Sweep It Into Space and two classics: "Freak Scene" and "Feel The Pain." They also told some stories in between about the new album (including Lou Barlow explaining that he mimicked one of Kurt Vile's vocal contributions to the album on stage), and as they always do, they sounded great. Watch below.

