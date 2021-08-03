Cancel
Mumble Tide carry on through life with the nostalgic ‘Good 4 Me’

By Michael O'Connor Marotta
vanyaland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in May — an absolute age ago in modern times — we vibed hard to Mumble Tide’s kiss-off anthem “Sucker”, proving the emerging Bristol duo knew a thing or two about how to properly move on and move out. Now, Gina Leonard and Ryan Rogers are further sharpening their storytelling skills with “Good 4 Me”, an introspective new single out today (August 3) that’s the latest from forthcoming November mini-album Everything Ugly. “Good 4 Me” is a crystallized alt-rock tune that blooms organically over its four gliding minutes, composed on what the duo describe as a “crap Casio keyboard” bought from a dentist on Facebook Marketplace. And there’s even a guitar solo.

