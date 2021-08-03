Mumble Tide carry on through life with the nostalgic ‘Good 4 Me’

Given the national debate lately, this feels like as good a time as any to welcome new music from The Vaccines, even if we risk being called an anti-vaxxer if we don’t like their new single. Luckily, that doesn’t seem to be the case, as the British rock and roll survivalists return today (August 6) with a swinging new track called “Alone Star”, the third and latest joint to be featured on forthcoming album, September 10’s Back In Love City. The upbeat tune arrives with a new music video shot by Mexican director Santiago Arriaga.