Kane County, IL

Man pleads guilty to beating mother to death, mistakenly believing she was an intruder

By Sun-Times Media Wire
audacy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A Campton Hills man has pleaded guilty to beating his mother to death in 2019, mistakenly believing she was an intruder, according to prosecutors. Thomas W. Summerwill, 23, agreed to four years of probation and 200 hours of community service in exchange for a guilty plea to involuntary manslaughter in the death of his mother, 53-year-old Mary B. Summerwill, the Kane County state’s attorney said.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 16

