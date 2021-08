After planning an animated film based on the Flash Gordon comics, the production confirmed that it will be a live-action film. The project will be led by Taika Waititi. Taika Waititi, one of the most requested directors of the moment, does not rest. Little by little more projects are confirmed by the ingenuity of the content creator. While it is known that he works on a movie of Star Wars, Thor: Love and Thunder and much more, it also ventures into the world of series. However, this is not all for him.