Border agents struggle to handle flow of migrants

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. The number of unaccompanied children picked up at the southern border reached an all-time high in July. According to David Shahoulian, assistant secretary for border and immigration policy at the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. authorities picked up about 19,000 children in July. That passed the previous high of 18,877 in March. U.S. authorities stopped migrants about 210,000 times overall at the border in July, according to preliminary numbers. Shahoulian said in the first 29 days of July, authorities encountered 6,779 people a day, as well as 616 unaccompanied children and 2,583 who crossed in families. The Associated Press.