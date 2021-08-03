Cancel
Immigration

Border agents struggle to handle flow of migrants

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 3 days ago

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

video.foxnews.com

California StateKRQE News 13

More and more Brazilian migrants apprehended at the California border

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The United States Border Patrol is reporting a higher-than-normal number of Brazilian nationals being apprehended within the San Diego Sector. Since October of last year, the start of the current U.S. Customs and Border Protection fiscal year, agents have encountered 7,300 undocumented immigrants from Brazil.
MarketsFox News

Border Patrol now required to wear body cameras

ImmigrationPosted by
Documented

19,000 Migrant Children Stopped at Border in July

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. The number of unaccompanied children picked up at the southern border reached an all-time high in July. According to David Shahoulian, assistant secretary for border and immigration policy at the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. authorities picked up about 19,000 children in July. That passed the previous high of 18,877 in March. U.S. authorities stopped migrants about 210,000 times overall at the border in July, according to preliminary numbers. Shahoulian said in the first 29 days of July, authorities encountered 6,779 people a day, as well as 616 unaccompanied children and 2,583 who crossed in families. The Associated Press.
U.S. Politicsreviewjournal.com

LETTER: Have the migrants at our border been vaccinated?

As I watched the world news recently, we were being told how fast this new virus is spreading across this country. It seems the outbreak is due to non-vaccinated people spreading it. Almost 1 million people have crossed our southern border so far this year. Have they been vaccinated? Can they be required to be vaccinated? These migrants are being bused all over our land unchecked at taxpayer expense. Why is our media not calling for answers?
POTUSFox News

Biden vaccine agents may be coming to a door near you

Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...
Public Safetyuavexpertnews.com

Drone Striking World Trade Center Is A Wake-Up Call

The New York Post reports that a small drone has slammed into a building in the World Trade Center complex. No terrorist threat is suspected, but the incident should be a wake-up call to the potential threat posed by such drones. The incident took place around 5 pm on Sunday...

