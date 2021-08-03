FormFree Announces Agreement with Lenders One to Offer Products to Member Base

CHARLESTON, SC / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Marshall Communications Corp (MCC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mission Solutions Group, Inc.), a premier small business provider of Broadband Internet Protocol (IP) Information Technology (IT) products and product-based services to both government and commercial customers, is proud to announce it has entered into an exclusive reseller agreement with Kontrol Technologies Corp. for sale of their Smart-Suite products, through the NASA SEWP-V and NIH CIO-CSS contract vehicles. These products enable facility and building managers to realize greater efficiency in building operations and management. Please refer to the attached data sheet (click on the link below) on the Smart-Suite capabilities.