FormFree Announces Agreement with Lenders One to Offer Products to Member Base
ATHENS, Ga., Aug. 3, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — FormFree® today announced it has entered into an agreement with Lenders One®, a national alliance of independent mortgage bankers and service providers, to offer its product set to the Lenders One Mortgage Cooperative. Through the relationship, FormFree will offer Lenders One members access to automated borrower verification tools that enhance the customer experience and optimize lender business operations.tippnews.com
