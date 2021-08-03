Promontory MortgagePath COO Debora Aydelotte Earns Top Female Industry Leadership Honors from HousingWire and Mortgage Banker Magazine

CUPERTINO, Calif., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embarking on their Q3 capital raise, Tellus, a fast-growing FinTech and PropTech solutions provider for savvy savers, real estate investors and property managers, today announced the hiring of Andrew Shedd as Executive Vice President, Head of Product Development. The senior hire builds on the recent refresh of Tellus Boost , the company's saver experience, that was launched in mid-Q1 2021. Since then, the number of users with Boost accounts has nearly tripled, while the company's assets under management (AUM) have grown by over 400% and AUM retention rates have climbed to over 95%.