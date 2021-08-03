Cancel
Promontory MortgagePath COO Debora Aydelotte Earns Top Female Industry Leadership Honors from HousingWire and Mortgage Banker Magazine

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDANBURY, Conn., Aug. 3, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Leading digital mortgage and fulfillment solutions provider Promontory MortgagePath LLC announced Chief Operating Officer Debora Aydelotte has been recognized by HousingWire and Mortgage Banker Magazine for her leadership contributions to the mortgage industry. Aydelotte has been named one of HousingWire’s 2021 Women of Influence and is among Mortgage Banker Magazine’s 2021 Powerful Women in Mortgage Banking.

