Fourth Officer Who Responded to Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Dies by Suicide

By Daniel Politi
Slate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother veteran District of Columbia police officer who responded to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has died by suicide. Gunther Hashida, an 18-year veteran on the force, was found dead at his residence Thursday and became the fourth law enforcement officer known to have died by suicide since responding to the riot. “We are grieving as a Department and our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Hashida’s family and friends,” Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Kristen Metzger said.* Hashida had been assigned to the Emergency Response Team that was part of the Special Operations Division sent to the Capitol on Jan. 6.

