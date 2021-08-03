Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Natalie Battaglia of The Mindful Mocktail: “Get comfortable with being uncomfortable”

By Candice Georgiadis
Thrive Global
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet comfortable with being uncomfortable. — This was not welcome advice (laughs). It might sound cliché, but I have realized that growth only happens when I am uncomfortable. There is no avoiding it. Staying comfortable equals stunted growth and nothing good comes from comfort zones. As a part of our series about...

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glennon Doyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Nightclub#Depression#Alcoholic Beverages#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Relationship AdviceABC 4

Make your event unforgettable with a customized mocktail bar

No alcohol makes this a perfect addition for any age, birthday party, baby shower, bridal shower, bachelorette/bachelor parties, graduations, weddings, and more! Rachel Bunnell, Owner of Bubbly Bar Events, came by with their bar to share with us some of their tasty drinks tailored to our GTU host’s favorite flavors.
YogaThrive Global

Jessica Gresham of The Zen Mommy: “Don’t be afraid to ask”

Don’t be afraid to ask. No is the answer to 100% of the questions you don’t ask. Whether it is for an interview, to be a guest, or with a mentor; be willing to put yourself out there and ask questions! You would be surprised at the guests who are willing to come on your show!
Carsmcdonoughvoice.com

Cool comfort

The steering wheel brands my palm with the searing heat of the summer sun. I breathe in oven-hot air and emit steaming curses while I wait for the car's air conditioner to start blowing cool. It's so hot and I want relief. NOW. After what seems like hours, the vents start to release cold, artificial air.
CelebritiesThrive Global

4 Habits to Help Overcome Envy

The world is an infinite place. There’s more than enough to go around. But we often catch ourselves going through life feeling bad about ourselves because someone has more … or they’re better … or their life is just different. Of course, it’s normal to compare your life to others....
YogaTime Out Global

The best comfort food you can get delivered in Sydney

From fried chicken to yum cha, ice cream and pasta – there are many ways to do self-care, but our favourites involve carbs. The words ‘self care’ are thrown around a lot lately and that can mean very different things for different people. For some, it’s an avocado face mask. For others it’s a bubble bath or a yoga session. Whatever floats your boat, we’re not here to judge. One thing that seems to be a universal theme, however, is our emotional connection to food. Food and mood go hand in hand, like chicken and waffles, Oreos and peanut butter, or hot chips and ice cream. Certain meals have the unique ability to transport us to a place of happiness, of comfort – and while a bowl of pasta can’t take all of life’s problems away, it’s not a bad place to start. Sydneysiders could use some love right now, so we’ve done a round up of the city’s most popular comfort foods for when you need a little tea and sympathy.
SocietyDiscover Mag

Why Do People Love Getting Compliments?

"You have the kindest heart." "Great job on that presentation today!" "I love what you've done with your hair." Who doesn't love a good compliment? Take it from the father of psychology himself, Sigmund Freud, who concluded that we all possess a certain level of narcissism from birth. According to Freud, humans have an innate need for approval. It's no wonder that we all love a good ego booster. In fact, we can even link compliments to our personal identity. According to Mark L. Knapp, an interpersonal communication expert at the University of Texas at Austin, when someone else compliments us on something we're good at, we incorporate that into how we see ourselves. Many even go so far as seeking out compliments to further solidify that image.
Food & Drinksguideposts.org

How to Make a Refreshing Summer ‘Mocktail’

Summer sipping is a joy, a moment in these hot days to cool off with a bracing drink in hand. If alcohol isn’t on your menu, there’s no need to miss out on happy hour. A “mocktail” is a special category of beverage, different from a flavored water or other simple hydrator in complexity and food-complementing satisfaction.
DrinksWISH-TV

Cocktails and mocktails for the end of summer season

Mixologist Brett Butler of Alcomy LLC concocted two unique drinks today on Indy Style! The first one is a Honeydew Mule mocktail, but alcohol can be added if desired. The second drink is a Drogon’s Wrath margarita inspired by “Game of Thrones!” These two drinks combine exciting flavors with innovative presentation – perfect for end-of-summer parties.
LifestyleSHAPE

How to Manifest Something You Really Want

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. There's something inexplicably calming about just breathing on the beach — watching the water that's so symbolic of your own fluidity. You, too, fill up, drain and take shape in response to your own environment. And, you, too, have the power within you to manifest the kind of life you want with a little magnetic pull in the right direction from the universe.
Religionpsychologytoday.com

Please, May I Be Kind?

To be kind, you must swerve regularly from your path. Focusing on our own concerns and stress can put us in a trance, covering over our natural sensitivity and compassion. One of my favorite quotes is taped on a wall in my office: “To be kind, you must swerve regularly from your path.” I need this reminder. Like so many, when I’m caught up in my busyness, trying to cross things off the list and on my way to somewhere else, I'm not so sensitive to opportunities to be kind. My attention is goal directed, and my heart can be tight.
Drinksroyalexaminer.com

Watermelon and grapefruit mocktail

This non-alcoholic beverage is the perfect drink to sip by a pool or barbecue. Start to finish: 5 minutes (5 minutes active) 1. In a small bowl, mash 1 cup of watermelon cubes with a muddler or fork until they have a coarse texture. Divide the purée between 4 tall glasses.
HealthThrive Global

Comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable.

“The job of the newspaper is to comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable.” ~Mr. Dooley. This quote was originally published in the 1902 book, Observations by Mr. Dooley based on a fictional character introduced in the Chicago Evening Post. Why would we ever want to cause affliction to ourselves...
psychologytoday.com

When Do Genuine "Eureka Moments" Happen?

The term "eureka" is dated, but the celebratory feeling tied to eureka moments is still felt by anyone who has made a discovery or breakthrough. A eureka moment might be based on mental shortcuts or intuitive-based judgments, which may mean that the idea is inadequate or imperfect. There is no...
Religionsoutheastoutlook.org

Creating a God-honoring relationship with your adolescent

Last fall I wrote an article titled, “How to improve relationships with your adult children.” Ironically, I had just begun counseling to do so. My article’s message was love, listen and support, and creating a God-honoring relationship with your adolescents is similar. Feeling loved is important at every age. Philippians...
RecipesFarm and Dairy

Cabbage Comfort

4 1/2 cups cabbage (sliced) Heat oil in a large sauté pan. Sauté onion over medium heat, until light brown, about 5 to 6 minutes. Add sliced cabbage, salt, black pepper, and caraway seeds. Stir and cook for 30 minutes. Serve immediately.
EconomyThrive Global

We Want You! Just Kidding.

I’ve been giving this a lot of thought lately. Interesting how a pandemic can do that. Did we go from work environments that were stifling, confined and demotivating with a routine and structure that were rigid, to fabulously collaborative entrepreneurial spirited companies and start-ups with missions, visions, values, and strong ethos that we could embrace and get behind, or am I hallucinating, and it just sounds good?
Relationship AdviceMindBodyGreen

We Study Couples For A Living: Do This To Keep Your Relationship From Feeling Boring

When it comes to successful relationships, communication is key. Just ask psychologists John Gottman, Ph.D., and Julie Gottman, Ph.D., founders of the Gottman Institute: As the world's leading relationship experts tell us on the mindbodygreen podcast, research shows that couples who "lose their spark," so to speak, talked to each other less than 35 minutes per week. "And most of the conversations these people had with one another were really about who's going to do what and when," John adds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy